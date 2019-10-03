Altha School’s Breakfast with Dads

Altha School took part in "Dads Take Your Child to School Day” this past week. Students were able to spend their breakfast time eating with their dads, grandpas, uncles, or other important men in their lives.
"Dads Take Your Child to School Day” is observed annually in September in Florida's schools. The Dads Take Your Child to School Day initiative serves to highlight and support fatherhood engagement in education by helping schools foster this important connection with fathers and father figures."