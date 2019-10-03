BHS FFA attends COLT Workshop

BHS FFA went to the Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT) for area 1 on September 17th at RCC in Marianna.
They learned about ways they can educate our community and ways they can become better leaders in their own FFA chapter.
Pictured are, from left to right:
Back Row: Ian Milliagan, Chris Cutchins, Sam Gillis, and James Messick.
Middle Row: Mary Duncan, Christina Pardue, Angelina Herald, Brittany Mears, and Heather Mears.
Front Row: Seth Lindal, Zoey Garnet ,Maddison Parker , Dan McDougald