Tigers 5-0 after Georgia win

It was the first ever football game between the two schools.
Blountstown poured it on early scoring again in all three phases of the game. The first Blountstown score game after the defense forced a three-and-out on the Knights first possession. Treven Smith fielded the punt on the Tiger 18 yard line and found his way up the field untouched for the 72 yard touchdown. The extra point was blocked but the Tigers took the early lead at 6-0 just 1 minute and 10 seconds into the game. The Tigers would strike again in the 1st quarter on their first offensive possession. A six play 61 yard drive was extended by a pass interference call and on the next play Treven Smith made the Knights pay with a 30 yard TD run. The try for two was also taken in by Smith and the Tigers lead grew to 14-0 with 2:56 to play in the 1st quarter.
The Tiger defense would get the ball back to start the 2nd quarter with a Jarian Mosely fumble recovery but the offense sputtered at midfield and were forced to punt. The Tiger punt and an ensuing penalty would pin the Knights on the Tiger 5 yard line. The Knights moved backwards and were forced to punt. The Knights punter dropped the snap and tried to escape the rush but Cane Miller wrapped the punter up in the endzone for the Tiger safety. The safety pushed the Tiger lead to 16-0 with the Tiger offense receiving the ball on the free kick. The Tigers would get excellent field position starting their next possession on the 50. A seven play drive ended with a Logan Pumphrey to Jarian Mosely 6 yard TD catch. Pola McCloud’s XP gave the Tigers the 23-0 lead with 5:06 in the half. The Tiger defense would force another three-and-out and get the ball back to the offense with 2:32 to go before the end of the first half. Despite overcoming 5 offensive penalties on the drive the Tiger drove into the red zone but ran out of time as the half ended.
The Tigers received the kickoff to start the second half and started where they left off. A massive 17 play drive ticked off 7:28 of clock and ended with a 4 yard Logan Pumphrey pass finding the hands of Treven Smith. Pola McCloud’s extra point with 4:32 left in the 3rd Quarter pushed the score to an unsurmontable 30-0.
The Tiger defense would get into the scoring spree in the 4th Quarter. Deerfield-Windsor drove into the red zone and faced a 4th and 2 from the Tiger 6-yard line. A Knight run achieved the first down to the Tiger 2 yard line but a Kaiden Hatchett hit forced a fumble that was scooped up by Treven Smith on the 4-yard line. Smith outraced everyone down the right sideline for a 96 yard TD. That final TD was Smith’s fourth on the night. The 2-point conversion run by Alex Valdez ended the scoring with the Tiger shutout intact at 38-0.
A penalty filled night on offense by the Tigers yielded 273 total yards on 49 plays. The Tigers battled 11 total penalties for 101 yards. Leading rusher for the Tigers was Treven Smith with 112 yards on 13 carries. Alex Valdez and Garrett Martin chipped in 21 yards each. Jarian Mosely caught 2 passes for 30 yards with Mikis Engram, Javian Rives and Pola McCloud coming up with big catches for the Tigers. QB Logan Pumphrey finished the night going 8-12 for 86 yards and 2 TD’s.
The Tiger defense was stingy all night allowing the Knights only 10 yards in the first half and 91 total yards on 40 plays. Linebacker Zeb Kelley led the defensive charge with 12 tackles including a sack. Cane Miller added 8 tackles with a safety. Alex Valdez, Brent McCrone and Carson Hatchett finished with 6 tackles each.
Blountstown (5-0) with travel this Friday night to long standing rival Port St. Joe. (3-3). The Tiger look to avenge a 17-12 loss to the Tiger Sharks last year that knocked them out of the playoffs. Port St. Joe is coming off an impressive win last week beating previously undefeated Graceville by the score of 20-6. Game time in Port St. Joe on Friday, October 4th will be 6:30 CT.