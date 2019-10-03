Local man faces federal charges dealing with methamphetamines

On September 3, 2019, John Buford Lynn, 43 years of age, was arrested and federally charged with Conspiracy to distribute and Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (SO), with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force (NSMDTF).
The indictment alleges that between August 2018 and August 2019, Lynn conspired to distribute and possess with innet to distribute more than half a kilogram of a mixture containing methamphetamine. The indictment also alleges that on June 19, 2019, Lynn distributed more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. If convicted, Lynn faces 15 years to life in prison or drug trafficking conspiracy, and 10 years to life in prison for the distribution charge. Trial is scheduled for November 4, 2019 at the United States Courthouse in Tallahassee.
This case resulted from cooperation between the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney James A. McCain is prosecuting the case.
“I want to recognize the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration, as it was a partnership with these two organizations and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office that led to a successful investigation and Mr. Lynn’s arrest. This is a prime example of Law Enforcement agencies coming together to investigate, arrest, and charge individuals that distribute large amounts of illegal drugs. It is also an example of Law Enforcement agencies working together to eradicate the drug problem in Calhoun County and surrounding counties.”