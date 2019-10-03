ARPC sets Hemp Summit Oct. 2nd

850 Hemp Summit Tallahassee, Fla. – The passage of the 2018 Federal Farm bill legalizing hemp and the recent passage of state legislation creating the “State Hemp Plan,” has generated tremendous excitement about the potential for cultivating, processing and manufacturing hemp and CBD products throughout the state.
To educate farmers, businesses and interested individuals across North Florida about the economic opportunities for hemp, The Apalachee Regional Planning Council, in partnership with the Florida Hemp Association is hosting the 850 Hemp Summit on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the FSU Turnbull Center, 555 W. Pensacola Street. The Summit is perfectly timed to provide information and guidance to North Florida growers on the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ hemp rules and application process for hemp cultivation licenses and processing and manufacturing guidelines under the 2019 State Hemp Plan legislation. The keynote address will be provided by Holly Bell, Director of Cannabis for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. As of Friday, September 27, more than 250 people have registered to attend the Summit, including business owners, entrepreneurs and elected officials from the region and throughout Florida. At this time, we have a waitlist for October 2, however registration is still open for the 850 Hemp Summit:Marianna on November 13th. The focus of the conference is to hear from North Florida’s farmers and the multitude of stakeholders across the State, including hemp cultivation and production experts, Florida Department of Agriculture representatives, legislators, policymakers and economic development officials on the current status, challenges and opportunities of the industry, and to make recommendations for improving the program to ensure that:
• Florida’s farmers and businesses understand the new State Hemp Plan law and the requirements for selecting the right seed genetics, growing hemp and producing hemp derived products safely and successfully;
• Hear from experienced hemp producers and Florida Department of Agriculture staff on successful strategies for growing and producing hemp;
• Understand how hemp can positively impact the North Florida region as a sustainable cash crop alternative;
• Interested businesses that want to enter the market can share interests, discuss cooperation and generate ideas for a productive, financially viable, compliant and hemp industry in North Florida as host for this and future events, the Apalachee Regional Planning Council will provide opportunities for residents, businesses, and elected leaders to understand and harness the potential of this rapidly emerging industry.
Our region is a prime location for the cultivation, processing and manufacturing of hemp based products, which has the potential to create much needed jobs, diversify our regional economy, and help us recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Michael, as noted by members of the Board of Directors:
“In today’s world of low-priced commodities, industrial hemp will provide our farmers another crop that will allow them to improve their profit margins.”
Commissioner Jim Peacock, Jackson County
Board Member, Apalachee Regional Planning Council
“The good, hard-working people of Gadsden County are very hopeful about the prospects of industrial hemp. It has the true potential to be an economic engine for the region by creating jobs and helping with the long-term recovery from Hurricane Michael.”
Commissioner Brenda Holt, Gadsden County
Board Member, Apalachee Regional Planning Council
“The citizens of Calhoun County look forward to the opportunities of economic growth with the potential of industrial hemp cultivation and processing. Due to Hurricane Michael’s devastating impact on the timber industry, agricultural diversification will greatly help with the county’s economic recovery.”
Commissioner Gene Bailey, Calhoun County
Board Member, Apalachee Regional Planning Council
“Our region is ready to take advantage of the vast potential of the emerging hemp industry, one that will enable us to diversify agriculture production and create jobs in processing, manufacturing and product development”
Commissioner Kristin Dozier, Leon County
Vice Chair, Apalachee Regional Planning Council
The Summit will also host a Welcome Reception for registrants from 5:30 – 7:30 pm on Tuesday, October 1 at The Craft House (644 McDonnel Dr. – Railroad Square district) that is free and open to participants. For more information on the conference visit www.850HempSummit.com