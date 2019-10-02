CALHOUN COUNTY
September 25
Michael Jeremy Knight - convicted felon registration
September 26
April Bartlett - (3) counts of larc/grand of firearm
Carlos Jabbar Huffman - convicted felon registration
Felicity Middlebrooks - domestric battery
September 27
Charles Lester Hall - domestic battery, resist officer/obstruct without violence
Christina Lee Clark - non-support of children or spouse
Taurus Ternear Black - possess methamphetamine, possess with intent to sell etc. New Legend drug without prescription
Lenore Ann Fain - convicted felon registration
Mary Jane Tyre - failure to appear
September 30
Sara Elizabeth Axtman - domestic battery
Ashley Nicole Davis - convicted felon registration
Victoria L. McClure - Domestic battery
Sheriff's Log for 10/02/19
