Legals for 10-02-19
Wednesday, October 2. 2019
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT PURSUANT TO A WRIT OF EXECUTION hereto issued out of the County Court, of Bay County, Florida, Case No. 17000066CA on August 16, 2018, in the matter of Innovations Federal Credit Union -vs- Makayla Marie Hollis, I, Glenn Kimbrel, As Sheriff of Calhoun County, Florida, have levied upon all the right, title and interest of the defendant(s) personal property, to-wit:
2014 Toyota
VIN# 4T4BF1FK9ER414742
I shall offer this property for sale, on the steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, State of Florida, on the 14th day of October, 2019, at the hour of 9:00 A.M. or as soon thereafter as possible. I will offer for sale all the said defendant(s), Makayla Marie Hollis, right, title and interest in the aforesaid personal property, at public auction and will sell the same, subject to taxes, all prior liens, encumbrances and judgments, if any to the highest and best bidder for CASH IN HAND. The proceeds to be applied as far as may be to the payment of costs and the satisfaction of the above described execution.
Said vehicle may be viewed prior to auction date at Mallory Towing located at 18329 Main Street N., Blountstown, FL 32424
Glenn Kimbrel
Sheriff, Calhoun County
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT James L. Sledge is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 841 OF 2012
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 23-2N-11-0000-0006-0000
W 1/2 of SE 1/4 of Section 23, Township 2 North, Range 11 West, Containing 20 acres, more or less
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Roger H. Barter
11832 Old Ranch Road
Victorville, CA 92392
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
October 31, 2019 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Janet Pooser - Unit 9N
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company
Plaintiffvs.
BOBBY R. BARFIELD, JR. A/K/A BOBBY BARFIELD, BRANDY LYNN BARFIELD,
Defendant,
CASE NO.: 19-17-CA
AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION
PUBLISH IN THE COUNTY RECORD
TO: BOBBY R. BARFIELD, JR. A/K/A BOBBY BARFIELD
5330 NW Surfside Drive
Altha, FL 32421
(last known residence)
BRANDY LYNN BARFIELD
4740 Baker Road
Altha, Florida 32421
(last known residence)
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property in CALHOUN County, Florida:
WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN WEST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET; THENCE RUN EAST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN 100 FEET WEST FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN WEST 125 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 125 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN WEST 225 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN WEST 25 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 25 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN WEST 250 FEET, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN WEST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
COMMENCE AT A 3/4 INCH IRON PIPE (RLS 2456) MARKING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA AND RUN THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE WESTERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.86 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 34 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.49 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 45 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.12 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 34 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THE SOUTH 13.9 FEET OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PARCEL OF LAND BEING SUBJECT TO THE MAINTAINED RIGHT OF WAY OF BAKER ROAD.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
ANY PORTION OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY LYING WITHIN THE RIGHT OF WAY OF BAKER ROAD.
TOGETHER WITH MOBILE HOME(S) SITUATED THEREON.
Property Address: 4740 Baker Road, Altha, Florida 32421
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Plaintiff’s attorney, STRAUS & ASSOCIATES, P.A., 10081 Pines Blvd. Ste. C, Pembroke Pines, Fl. 33024, eMail: Service@strauslegal.com on or before thirty (30) days from the first date of publication on or before October 25, 2019 and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service upon Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint filed herein.
NOTICE: ANY PERSON WITH A DISABILITY REQUIRING SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING SHOULD CONTACT 1-800-955-8771 (TDD); 1-800-955-8770 (v), VIA FLORIDA RELAY SERVICE NO LATER THAN SEVEN (7) DAYS PRIOR TO THE PROCEEDING.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711 or email ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org.
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court at CALHOUN County, Florida this 9th day of September 2019. Carla Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By:
As Deputy Clerk
Publish in: The County Record
STRAUS & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
10081 Pines Blvd. Ste. C
Pembroke Pines, Fl. 33024
954-431-2000
eMail: Service@strauslegal.com
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE PERMIT
The Department of Environmental Protection gives notice of its intent to issue a permit to Cholla Petroleum, Inc., 6688 North Central Expressway, Suite 1610, Dallas, Texas to install two (2) exploratory oil wells, a drilling pad, and a culverted access road. There are no proposed wetland impacts and no new water or sewer connections proposed as part of this project. The infrastructure is limited to the aggregate well pad, access road, water supply well for drilling fluid make up water, and an onsite stormwater management system. Stormwater improvements are limited to a conventional treatment pond located on the west side of the property, a perimeter berm, and rig mat secondary containment which is comprised of an underdrain with a 60-mil liner to contain stormwater for reuse in drilling operations.
The Department will issue the environmental resource permit and unless a timely petition for an administrative proceeding is filed pursuant to the provisions of Sections 120.569 and 120.57, On the filing of a timely and sufficient petition, this action will not be final and effective until further order of the Department. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the hearing process may result in a modification of the agency action or even denial of the application.
The application file is available online and can be accessed through the Department’s Information Portal at: http://prodenv.dep.state.fl.us/DepNexus/public/electronic- documents/ERP_367570/facility!search. If you have any questions or are experiencing difficulty viewing the electronic application, please call Chuck Harrell at 850 595-0581.
A person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may petition for an administrative proceeding (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. Pursuant to Rule 28-106.201, F.A.C., a petition for an administrative hearing must contain the following information:
(a)The name and address of each agency affected and each agency’s file or identification number, if known;
(b)The name, address, any email address, any facsimile number, and telephone number of the petitioner; the name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s representative, if any, which shall be the address for service purposes during the course of the proceeding; and an explanation of how the petitioner’s substantial interests are or will be affected by the agency determination;
(c)A statement of when and how the petitioner received notice of the agency decision;
(d)A statement of all disputed issues of material fact. If there are none, the petition must so indicate;
(e)A concise statement of the ultimate facts alleged, including the specific facts that the petitioner contends warrant reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action;
(f)A statement of the specific rules or statutes that the petitioner contends require reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action, including an explanation of how the alleged facts relate to the specific rules or statutes; and
(g)A statement of the relief sought by the petitioner, stating precisely the action that the petitioner wishes the agency to take with respect to the agency’s proposed action.
The petition must be filed (received by the Clerk) in the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000. Also, a copy of the petition shall be mailed to the applicant at the address indicated above at the time of filing.
In accordance with Rule 62-110.106(3), F.A.C., petitions for an administrative hearing by the applicant must be filed within 21 days of receipt of this written notice. Petitions filed by any persons other than the applicant, and other than those entitled to written notice under Section 120.60(3), F.S., must be filed within 21 days of publication of the notice or within 21 days of receipt of the written notice, whichever occurs first. Under Section 120.60(3), F.S., however, any person who has asked the Department for notice of agency action may file a petition within 21 days of receipt of such notice, regardless of the date of publication. The failure to file a petition within the appropriate time period shall constitute a waiver of that person’s right to request an administrative determination (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., or to intervene in this proceeding and participate as a party to it. Any subsequent intervention (in a proceeding initiated by another party) will be only at the discretion of the presiding officer upon the filing of a motion in compliance with Rule 28-106.205, F.A.C.
Under Rule 62-110.106(4), F.A.C., a person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may also request an extension of time to file a petition for an administrative hearing. The Department may, for good cause shown, grant the request for an extension of time. Requests for extension of time must be filed with the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000, before the applicable deadline for filing a petition for an administrative hearing. A timely request for extension of time shall toll the running of the time period for filing a petition until the request is acted upon.
Mediation is not available in this proceeding.
The applicant, or any party within the meaning of Section 373.114(1)(a) or 373.4275, F.S., may also seek appellate review of this order before the Land and Water Adjudicatory Commission under Section 373.114(1) or 373.4275, F.S. Requests for review before the Land and Water Adjudicatory Commission must be filed with the Secretary of the Commission and served on the Department within 20 days from the date when this order is filed with the Clerk of the Department.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE PERMIT
The Department of Environmental Protection gives notice of its intent to issue a permit to Cholla Petroleum, Inc., 6688 North Central Expressway, Suite 1610, Dallas, Texas to install one (1) exploratory oil well, a drilling pad, and an access road. There are no proposed wetland impacts and no new water or sewer connections proposed as part of this project. The infrastructure is limited to the aggregate well pad, access road, water supply well for drilling fluid make up water, and an onsite stormwater management system. Stormwater improvements are limited to a conventional treatment pond (i.e., wet detention) located on the west side of the property, a perimeter berm, and rig mat secondary containment which is comprised of an underdrain with a 60-mil liner to contain stormwater for reuse in drilling operations.
The Department will issue the environmental resource permit and unless a timely petition for an administrative proceeding is filed pursuant to the provisions of Sections 120.569 and 120.57, On the filing of a timely and sufficient petition, this action will not be final and effective until further order of the Department. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the hearing process may result in a modification of the agency action or even denial of the application.
The application file is available online and can be accessed through the Department’s Information Portal at: http://prodenv.dep.state.fl.us/DepNexus/public/electronic- documents/ERP_367574/facility!search. If you have any questions or are experiencing difficulty viewing the electronic application, please call Chuck Harrell at 850 595-0581.
A person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may petition for an administrative proceeding (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. Pursuant to Rule 28-106.201, F.A.C., a petition for an administrative hearing must contain the following information:
(a) The name and address of each agency affected and each agency’s file or identification number, if known;
(b) The name, address, any email address, any facsimile number, and telephone number of the petitioner; the name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s representative, if any, which shall be the address for service purposes during the course of the proceeding; and an explanation of how the petitioner’s substantial interests are or will be affected by the agency determination;
(c) A statement of when and how the petitioner received notice of the agency decision;
(d) A statement of all disputed issues of material fact. If there are none, the petition must so indicate;
(e) A concise statement of the ultimate facts alleged, including the specific facts that the petitioner contends warrant reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action;
(f) A statement of the specific rules or statutes that the petitioner contends require reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action, including an explanation of how the alleged facts relate to the specific rules or statutes; and
(g) A statement of the relief sought by the petitioner, stating precisely the action that the petitioner wishes the agency to take with respect to the agency’s proposed action.
The petition must be filed (received by the Clerk) in the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000. Also, a copy of the petition shall be mailed to the applicant at the address indicated above at the time of filing.
In accordance with Rule 62-110.106(3), F.A.C., petitions for an administrative hearing by the applicant must be filed within 21 days of receipt of this written notice. Petitions filed by any persons other than the applicant, and other than those entitled to written notice under Section 120.60(3), F.S., must be filed within 21 days of publication of the notice or within 21 days of receipt of the written notice, whichever occurs first. Under Section 120.60(3), F.S., however, any person who has asked the Department for notice of agency action may file a petition within 21 days of receipt of such notice, regardless of the date of publication. The failure to file a petition within the appropriate time period shall constitute a waiver of that person’s right to request an administrative determination (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., or to intervene in this proceeding and participate as a party to it. Any subsequent intervention (in a proceeding initiated by another party) will be only at the discretion of the presiding officer upon the filing of a motion in compliance with Rule 28-106.205, F.A.C.
Under Rule 62-110.106(4), F.A.C., a person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may also request an extension of time to file a petition for an administrative hearing. The Department may, for good cause shown, grant the request for an extension of time. Requests for extension of time must be filed with the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000, before the applicable deadline for filing a petition for an administrative hearing. A timely request for extension of time shall toll the running of the time period for filing a petition until the request is acted upon.
Mediation is not available in this proceeding.
The applicant, or any party within the meaning of Section 373.114(1)(a) or 373.4275, F.S., may also seek appellate review of this order before the Land and Water Adjudicatory Commission under Section 373.114(1) or 373.4275, F.S. Requests for review before the Land and Water Adjudicatory Commission must be filed with the Secretary of the Commission and served on the Department within 20 days from the date when this order is filed with the Clerk of the Department.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE PERMIT
The Department of Environmental Protection gives notice of its intent to issue a permit to Cholla Petroleum, Inc., 6688 North Central Expressway, Suite 1610, Dallas, Texas to install two (2) exploratory oil wells, a drilling pad, and an access road. There are no proposed wetland impacts and no new water or sewer connections proposed as part of this project. The infrastructure is limited to the aggregate well pad, access road, water supply well for drilling fluid make up water, and an onsite stormwater management system. Stormwater improvements are limited to a conventional treatment pond (i.e., wet detention) located on the northeast side of the property, a perimeter berm, and rig mat secondary containment which is comprised of an underdrain with a 60-mil liner to contain stormwater for reuse in drilling operations.
The Department will issue the environmental resource permit and unless a timely petition for an administrative proceeding is filed pursuant to the provisions of Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. On the filing of a timely and sufficient petition, this action will not be final and effective until further order of the Department. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the hearing process may result in a modification of the agency action or even denial of the application.
The application file is available online and can be accessed through the Department’s Information Portal at: http://prodenv.dep.state.fl.us/DepNexus/public/electronic-documents/ERP_367575/facility!search. If you have any questions or are experiencing difficulty viewing the electronic application, please call Chuck Harrell at 850 595-0581.
A person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may petition for an administrative proceeding (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. Pursuant to Rule 28-106.201, F.A.C., a petition for an administrative hearing must contain the following information:
(a) The name and address of each agency affected and each agency’s file or identification number, if known;
(b) The name, address, any email address, any facsimile number, and telephone number of the petitioner; the name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s representative, if any, which shall be the address for service purposes during the course of the proceeding; and an explanation of how the petitioner’s substantial interests are or will be affected by the agency determination;
(c) A statement of when and how the petitioner received notice of the agency decision;
(d) A statement of all disputed issues of material fact. If there are none, the petition must so indicate;
(e) A concise statement of the ultimate facts alleged, including the specific facts that the petitioner contends warrant reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action;
(f) A statement of the specific rules or statutes that the petitioner contends require reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action, including an explanation of how the alleged facts relate to the specific rules or statutes; and
(g) A statement of the relief sought by the petitioner, stating precisely the action that the petitioner wishes the agency to take with respect to the agency’s proposed action.
The petition must be filed (received by the Clerk) in the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000. Also, a copy of the petition shall be mailed to the applicant at the address indicated above at the time of filing.
In accordance with Rule 62-110.106(3), F.A.C., petitions for an administrative hearing by the applicant must be filed within 21 days of receipt of this written notice. Petitions filed by any persons other than the applicant, and other than those entitled to written notice under Section 120.60(3), F.S., must be filed within 21 days of publication of the notice or within 21 days of receipt of the written notice, whichever occurs first. Under Section 120.60(3), F.S., however, any person who has asked the Department for notice of agency action may file a petition within 21 days of receipt of such notice, regardless of the date of publication. The failure to file a petition within the appropriate time period shall constitute a waiver of that person’s right to request an administrative determination (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., or to intervene in this proceeding and participate as a party to it. Any subsequent intervention (in a proceeding initiated by another party) will be only at the discretion of the presiding officer upon the filing of a motion in compliance with Rule 28-106.205, F.A.C.
Under Rule 62-110.106(4), F.A.C., a person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may also request an extension of time to file a petition for an administrative hearing. The Department may, for good cause shown, grant the request for an extension of time. Requests for extension of time must be filed with the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000, before the applicable deadline for filing a petition for an administrative hearing. A timely request for extension of time shall toll the running of the time period for filing a petition until the request is acted upon.
Mediation is not available in this proceeding.
The applicant, or any party within the meaning of Section 373.114(1)(a) or 373.4275, F.S., may also seek appellate review of this order before the Land and Water Adjudicatory Commission under Section 373.114(1) or 373.4275, F.S. Requests for review before the Land and Water Adjudicatory Commission must be filed with the Secretary of the Commission and served on the Department within 20 days from the date when this order is filed with the Clerk of the Department.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE PERMIT
The Department of Environmental Protection gives notice of its intent to issue a permit to Cholla Petroleum, Inc., 6688 North Central Expressway, Suite 1610, Dallas, Texas to install one (1) exploratory oil well, a drilling pad, and an access road. There are no proposed wetland impacts and no new water or sewer connections proposed as part of this project. The infrastructure is limited to the aggregate well pad, access road, water supply well for drilling fluid make up water, and an onsite stormwater management system. Stormwater improvements are limited to a conventional treatment pond located on the west side of the property, a perimeter berm, and rig mat secondary containment which is comprised of an underdrain with a 60-mil liner to contain stormwater for reuse in drilling operations.
The Department will issue the environmental resource permit and unless a timely petition for an administrative proceeding is filed pursuant to the provisions of Sections 120.569 and 120.57, On the filing of a timely and sufficient petition, this action will not be final and effective until further order of the Department. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the hearing process may result in a modification of the agency action or even denial of the application.
The application file is available online and can be accessed through the Department’s Information Portal at: http://prodenv.dep.state.fl.us/DepNexus/public/electronic- documents/ERP_367576/facility!search. If you have any questions or are experiencing difficulty viewing the electronic application, please call Chuck Harrell at 850 595-0581.
A person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may petition for an administrative proceeding (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. Pursuant to Rule 28-106.201, F.A.C., a petition for an administrative hearing must contain the following information:
(a) The name and address of each agency affected and each agency’s file or identification number, if known;
(b) The name, address, any email address, any facsimile number, and telephone number of the petitioner; the name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s representative, if any, which shall be the address for service purposes during the course of the proceeding; and an explanation of how the petitioner’s substantial interests are or will be affected by the agency determination;
(c) A statement of when and how the petitioner received notice of the agency decision;
(d) A statement of all disputed issues of material fact. If there are none, the petition must so indicate;
(e) A concise statement of the ultimate facts alleged, including the specific facts that the petitioner contends warrant reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action;
(f) A statement of the specific rules or statutes that the petitioner contends require reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action, including an explanation of how the alleged facts relate to the specific rules or statutes; and
(g) A statement of the relief sought by the petitioner, stating precisely the action that the petitioner wishes the agency to take with respect to the agency’s proposed action.
The petition must be filed (received by the Clerk) in the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000. Also, a copy of the petition shall be mailed to the applicant at the address indicated above at the time of filing.
In accordance with Rule 62-110.106(3), F.A.C., petitions for an administrative hearing by the applicant must be filed within 21 days of receipt of this written notice. Petitions filed by any persons other than the applicant, and other than those entitled to written notice under Section 120.60(3), F.S., must be filed within 21 days of publication of the notice or within 21 days of receipt of the written notice, whichever occurs first. Under Section 120.60(3), F.S., however, any person who has asked the Department for notice of agency action may file a petition within 21 days of receipt of such notice, regardless of the date of publication. The failure to file a petition within the appropriate time period shall constitute a waiver of that person’s right to request an administrative determination (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., or to intervene in this proceeding and participate as a party to it. Any subsequent intervention (in a proceeding initiated by another party) will be only at the discretion of the presiding officer upon the filing of a motion in compliance with Rule 28-106.205, F.A.C.
Under Rule 62-110.106(4), F.A.C., a person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may also request an extension of time to file a petition for an administrative hearing. The Department may, for good cause shown, grant the request for an extension of time. Requests for extension of time must be filed with the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000, before the applicable deadline for filing a petition for an administrative hearing. A timely request for extension of time shall toll the running of the time period for filing a petition until the request is acted upon.
Mediation is not available in this proceeding.
The applicant, or any party within the meaning of Section 373.114(1)(a) or 373.4275, F.S., may also seek appellate review of this order before the Land and Water Adjudicatory Commission under Section 373.114(1) or 373.4275, F.S. Requests for review before the Land and Water Adjudicatory Commission must be filed with the Secretary of the Commission and served on the Department within 20 days from the date when this order is filed with the Clerk of the Department.
Legal Notice
INVITATION FOR BID (IFB)
IFB NumberScope NumberClosing DateClosing TimeReturn IFB SubmittalGC2018092545-606110/17/20192:00 PM ESTbids@synergynds.com014001-6061
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Work at the above described location. Work is being authorized under the elected FMIT TurnKey Recovery Program℠ administered by SynergyNDS on behalf of the Insured Property Owner, a Member of the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: In support of Procurement Guidelines, the IFB Packet includes specifications and terms & conditions associated with the above referenced project information.
1. Bids shall be received no later than the Closing Date & Time indicated above. Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without
