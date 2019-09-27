Charles Alton (Chuck) Coxwell, age 53, of Blountstown, FL passed away Monday, September 23, 2019.
Chuck was born on March 14, 1966 in Blountstown to Alton Coxwell, Jr. and Bernice (Armstrong) Coxwell and had lived in Blountstown for most of his life. He worked in construction and was of the Baptist Faith. He was preceded in death by his father, Alton Coxwell, Jr and a brother, Rickey Coxwell.
Survivors include,
Mother, Bernice Coxwell of Blountstown, FL
One son, Cameron Coxwell and wife, Hope, of Wewahitchka, FL
One daughter, Cayla Norris and husband, Jeremy of Blountstown, FL
One brother, Michael (Mickey) Coxwell of Blountstown, FL
Two sisters, Cathy McWaters and husband, Ralph (Bo) of Clarksville, FL
Peggy Thrasher and husband, Mark of Centreville, MS
Four grandchildren
Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 am (CDT) at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church on Angle Street in Blountstown with Reverend David Goodman officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.