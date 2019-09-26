Tigers 4-0 after Chipley win

BLOUNTSTOWN- The Blountstown Tigers overcame a defensive battle in the first half and scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to remain undefeated at 4-0. Defense was the name of the game early on when the Blountstown defense stopped Chipley at midfield late in the 1st quarter. Blountstown ended a Chipley drive on downs and took over the ball on the Chipley 46 yard line. After a penalty and short run, a 42-yard pass from Logan Pumphrey to Cane Miller put the ball on the Chipley 13. Two plays later, Alex Valdez waltzed into the endzone from 10 yards out with :26 left in the 1st quarter. Pola McCloud tacked on one of his five extra points on the night to give Blountstown the early 7-0 lead.
Chipley would respond with a 10 play drive aided by a fortuitous fumble recovery. Chipley’s longest play on the night came on an offensive fumble recovery. Blountstown’s Treven Smith rocked the Chipley ball carrier at midfield causing the ball to roll around on the ground. As Blountstown defenders watched the ball on the ground thinking the ball was dead, a Chipley offensive lineman scooped the ball up and rumbled down the right sideline taking the ball inside the Blountstown 15 yard line. Chipley would get a 1st and goal at the five and get down to the 1 yard line facing a 4th and goal at the 1. Chipley rolled the dice and won going for it on 4th down and scoring on a 1-yard plunge. Chipley’s chance at the 2-point conversion was snuffed out by a blitzing Zeb Kelly to preserve the Blountstown lead at 7-6 with 7:30 to go before the half. Blountstown would extend their lead late in the half with a 6 play drive. Two big runs by Treven Smith gave Blountstown a 1st and goal on the Chipley 8 yard line. A penalty would move the ball back and force Blountstown to go for it on 4th and goal from the 15. A Logan Pumphrey pass found the jackpot in the hands of Pola McCloud for the Blountstown TD with :16 seconds left giving Blountstown the 14-6 halftime lead.
Blountstown received the second half kickoff and the kick return team put themselves in a precarious position with a muffed kick and penalty. Blountstown would start the drive from their own 2 yard line. No problem. Treven Smith took the handoff on first down and found a hole perfectly blocked up front and raced 98 yards to the promise land stretching the Blountstown lead to 21-6. The Blountstown defense would stand tall on Chipley’s next possession and force a punt. A poor Chipley punt gave the ball to Blountstown at midfield. Big runs by Alex Valdez and Treven Smith moved the ball to the Chipley 2 yard line giving Blountstown a first and goal at the 2. A penalty on first down would move the ball back to the 17 where Valdez would take the handoff and race to pay dirt giving Blountstown the 28-6 lead with 4:15 to go in the 3rd quarter.
Blountstown would score again midway through the 4th quarter on a short drive set up by the defense. A short Chipley punt gave Blountstown the ball in Chipley territory on the 35 yard line. Three plays later Alex Valdez scored for the third time on the night with a 13-yard run to seal the deal at 35-6 with 7:04 to play.
The Blountstown offense rolled for 407 total yards with 339 of those yards on the ground. Two Blountstown ball carriers hit the century mark with Treven Smith and Alex Valdez going for 189 and 141 respectively. Logan Pumphrey added 68 yards in the air on 3-5 passing including 1 TD with 1 INT. Cane Miller had a 42-yard catch with McCloud hauling in a 15-yard TD pass to end the 1st half.
The Blountstown defense stymied Chipley all night only allowing 129 total yards of offense on 51 plays. LB Zeb Kelley led all defenders with 15 tackles. Cane Miller finished with 14 tackles and Alex Valdez chipped in 10 total tackles. Brent McCrone and Treven Smith defended well with 9 tackles apiece with Garrett Martin and Carson Hatchett finishing with 8 tackles each.
Blountstown opens the season at 4-0 for the first time since 2013 and will look to improve on that record this Friday night in Albany, GA against Deerfield-Windsor (2-2). Deerfield-Windsor is a perennial power in Georgia class 3AAA holding 4 State Championships and 11 Regional Titles. Prepare now to support your Tigers on the road Friday night September 27th at 6:30 CT.