Airplane makes emergency landing in cotton field

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 11:45 last Thursday of a small plane that was having engine problems and was making an emergency landing at the airport.
A few minutes later, another call was received that a small plane had gone down just Southwest of the airport. Deputies were dispatched along with Nettle Ridge VFD, Blountstown Fire Department, Calhoun County EMS and Westside VFD to the scene.
According to a FHP report, the aircraft was piloted by Zachary James Loren and his passenger was Mathey Nathan Taylor, both of Alabama. The airplane was spotted by AirHeart 2 out of Marianna which was already in Blountstown. Both passengers were standing outside the airplane and were not injured. The 1949 North American T-6G had landed in Ms. Francis Snyder’s cotton field on Magnolia Church Road.
The airplane was lifted up with help from the Calhoun County Road Department to get the landing gear engaged and pulled the airplane from the cotton field and towed to the airport.