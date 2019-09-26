Local man facing battery charges

On September 19, Deputy Tim Dillard with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence in Blountstown due to a disturbance in progress. The victim’s wife called from the cell phone of Deputy Joe Lilly, SRO for Blountstown High School, to report that her son, Dravin Hodge, was throwing things around her house and had possibly battered her husband. Upon arriving at the residence, Deputy Dillard met with the victim and asked him to tell him what happened.
He stated that Dravin Hodge had become uncontrollable and began throwing things all over the house. When Dravin tried to enter a bedroom and the victim attempted to stop him, Dravin grabbed him and attempted to throw him to the side during which the victim received scrapes to his right arm. Dravin continued to scream and cuss until Deputy Dillard’s arrival.
After trying unsuccessfully to have a conversation with Dravin, Deputy Dillard put him in hand restraints and placed him in the patrol car, where he repeatedly banged his head on the split screen in the car and yelling that he was sick and needed help and not jail. Deputy Dillard transported him to the county jail and returned to the victim to provide him with a victim’s rights packet.
Due to the above mentioned circumstances, Deputy Dillard found probable cause to charge Dravin Hodge with battery on a person 65 years or older.