Sheriff's Log for 09/25/19

Wednesday, September 25. 2019
CALHOUN COUNTY
September 18
Angie Louise McClellan - possession of a controlled substance
September 19
Zachery Tyler Carpenter - convicted felon registration
Roosevelt Antez Everett - convicted felon registration
Robert Dravin Hodge - aggravated battery on person 65 years of age or older
September 20
Linda Ruth Best - obstructing justice/intimate threaten etc. victim witness informant
Joshua Wayne Bramblett - violation of probation, failure to appear for misdemeanor offense
Larry Rushin - convicted felon registration
September 21
Marval Estival - conservation-environment/harvest endangered plant without permit, conservation-environment/harvest endangered plant without permit
David Durand Hartman - disturbing peace/breach peace, resist officer/obstruct without violence, violation of probation
Jean Guignard Pierre - conservation-environment/harvest endangered plant without permit, conservation-environment/harvest endangered plant without permit
September 22
Joseph Keith Fowler - out of county warrant
Shawn Boyd Willis - battery/touch or strike, resist officer/obstruct without violence
Edward Norris Young - resist officer/flee attempt to elude law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, nonmoving traffic violation/driving while license suspended, 3rd or subsquent offense

LIBERTY COUNTY
September 17
Priscilla Sequra - out of county warrant
September 18
Avery John Holden - possession of schedule IV substance, violation of probation
Ariel Swearington - possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Kristopher Dean Lee Honrine - possession of methamphetamine
Jason Burnell Minor - possession of cocaine, driving while license suspended with knowledge
September 22
Cristian Ecainoza Perz - conservation-environment/harvest endangered plant without permit, grand theft 10K less than 20K dollars
Jose Sanchez Gabrel - grand theft 10K less than 20K dollars, conservation -environment/harvest endangered plant without permit
Herman Agiliar - grand theft 10K less than 20K dollars, conservation -environment/harvest endangered plant without permit
Acolfo Carrillo Domingo - grand theft 10K less than 20K dollars, conservation -environment/harvest endangered plant without permit
Samuel Perz - rand theft 10K less than 20K dollars, conservation -environment/harvest endangered plant without permit
Gacpar Aguilar Domingo - grand theft 10K less than 20K dollars, conservation -environment/harvest endangered plant without permit
Rolando Aguilar - grand theft 10K less than 20K dollars, conservation -environment/harvest endangered plant without permit
Juan Vicenpe - grand theft 10K less than 20K dollars, conservation -environment/harvest endangered plant without permit
Jose Prez Hernandez - grand theft 10K less than 20K dollars, conservation -environment/harvest endangered plant without permit
Francisco Domingo Aguilar - grand theft 10K less than 20K dollars, conservation -environment/harvest endangered plant without permit
The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


