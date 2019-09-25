CALHOUN COUNTY
September 18
Angie Louise McClellan - possession of a controlled substance
September 19
Zachery Tyler Carpenter - convicted felon registration
Roosevelt Antez Everett - convicted felon registration
Robert Dravin Hodge - aggravated battery on person 65 years of age or older
September 20
Linda Ruth Best - obstructing justice/intimate threaten etc. victim witness informant
Joshua Wayne Bramblett - violation of probation, failure to appear for misdemeanor offense
Larry Rushin - convicted felon registration
September 21
Marval Estival - conservation-environment/harvest endangered plant without permit, conservation-environment/harvest endangered plant without permit
David Durand Hartman - disturbing peace/breach peace, resist officer/obstruct without violence, violation of probation
Jean Guignard Pierre - conservation-environment/harvest endangered plant without permit, conservation-environment/harvest endangered plant without permit
September 22
Joseph Keith Fowler - out of county warrant
Shawn Boyd Willis - battery/touch or strike, resist officer/obstruct without violence
Edward Norris Young - resist officer/flee attempt to elude law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, nonmoving traffic violation/driving while license suspended, 3rd or subsquent offense
Sheriff's Log for 09/25/19
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)