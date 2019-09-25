Legals for 09-25-19
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Wednesday, September 25. 2019
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT PURSUANT TO A WRIT OF EXECUTION hereto issued out of the County Court, of Bay County, Florida, Case No. 17000066CA on August 16, 2018, in the matter of Innovations Federal Credit Union -vs- Makayla Marie Hollis, I, Glenn Kimbrel, As Sheriff of Calhoun County, Florida, have levied upon all the right, title and interest of the defendant(s) personal property, to-wit:
2014 Toyota
VIN# 4T4BF1FK9ER414742
I shall offer this property for sale, on the steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, State of Florida, on the 14th day of October, 2019, at the hour of 9:00 A.M. or as soon thereafter as possible. I will offer for sale all the said defendant(s), Makayla Marie Hollis, right, title and interest in the aforesaid personal property, at public auction and will sell the same, subject to taxes, all prior liens, encumbrances and judgments, if any to the highest and best bidder for CASH IN HAND. The proceeds to be applied as far as may be to the payment of costs and the satisfaction of the above described execution.
Said vehicle may be viewed prior to auction date at Mallory Towing located at 18329 Main Street N., Blountstown, FL 32424
Glenn Kimbrel
Sheriff, Calhoun County
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Crystal Harper, Units 31 & 36 N
Neal Rackley, Unit 34 N
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING
INITAITIVES PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY
CASE NUMBER: 19-44-CA
GEORGE R. FLEMING and LAURA MICHELLE WHITE, as
Personal Representative of the Estate of Danny K. White, deceased
Plaintiff,
vs.
GEORGE L. HAMILTON and wife, GAYLE L. HAMILTON,
WILLIAM ROBERT VANSICKLE, JIM JENKINS,
AND IF DECEASED THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,
CREDITORS, GRANTEES AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THEM,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment in Foreclosure dated the 4th day of September, 2019 in the above-styled cause, I will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 11:00 a.m. (CT), on the front steps of the Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida on October 17, 2019 the following described property set forth in the Summary Final Judgment:
The West Half (1/2) of the East Half (1/2) of the Southeast Quarter
(1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (1/4) of Section 31, Township 1
North, Range 11 West, Calhoun County, Florida. Less road right of way for State Road No. 20.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must
file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.
WITNESS my hand and seal of the Court on the 4th day of September, 2019.
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: Lori Flowers, Deputy Clerk
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT James L. Sledge is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 841 OF 2012
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 23-2N-11-0000-0006-0000
W 1/2 of SE 1/4 of Section 23, Township 2 North, Range 11 West, Containing 20 acres, more or less
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Roger H. Barter
11832 Old Ranch Road
Victorville, CA 92392
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
October 31, 2019 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Janet Pooser - Unit 9N
Legal Notice
FINAL PUBLIC NOTICE
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has received a subgrant application from City of Blountstown in Calhoun County, Florida for repairs to the electric system, regulators, lift stations, water tower, and water facilities due to damages from Hurricane Michael (DR-4399-FL). Pursuant to Executive Order 11988 and 44 CFR Part 9.12, final notice is hereby given of FEMA’s intent to provide funding for projects under the Public Assistance (PA) Program.
An initial disaster-wide Public Notice was published October 30, 2018 for Hurricane Michael. Comments and other information received were fully evaluated by FEMA along with evaluation of social, economic, environmental, and safety considerations. This notice serves as a cumulative final notice for FEMA’s funding action located within the floodplain. FEMA has determined that the only practicable alternative is to preserve the utility facilities within the floodplain because the project only encompasses components of the facilities rather than the facilities as a whole.
Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state, and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements, and conditions. This action complies with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) requirements.
Locations of the Proposed Work:
City of Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida.
Site 6: 30.43156, -85.03690. Site 7: 30.43355, -85.04872. Site 8: 30.43384, -85.04895.
Site 13: 30.42815, -85.03375. Site 15: 30.43357, -85.04892. Site 17: 30.43349, -85.04987.
Proposed Work and Purpose:
The City of Blountstown intends to remove and replace fencing and a fence gate at a water tank, remove and replace shingle roofing and roof decking at a waste water treatment plant, and inspect and determine damages to a generator. At an electrical substation, the city will replace and repair utility poles, realign stairs, and disconnect and reconnect regulators. At a waste water treatment plant, the city will repair roofing, framing, fascia, shingles, decking, a drip edge, soffit, and siding for three separate buildings. At a sewer treatment plant, the city will remove and replace fencing, aeration tanks, controls, and support cables for the aeration tank. The city also cleaned the digester. These damages will be restored to pre- disaster design, function, and capacity within the existing footprint.
Project Alternatives:
FEMA has determined that repairs to these utility facilities within the existing footprint are the preferred alternative. The no action alternative has been considered; this alternative is not feasible as the facilities will remain vulnerable to flood risk, including property damage and hazards to human life and safety. With the no action alternative, the surrounding properties, residents, and community may experience negative impacts. Alternate locations were not considered as relocation would require alteration to the system as a whole. Thus, it is not a practicable alternative.
Comments:
This announcement will serve as the final public notice regarding the above-described actions funded by the FEMA PA Program. Interested persons may obtain information about the specific project or a map of the affected area by writing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Region 4, 3003 Chamblee- Tucker Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30341, or by emailing FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov . Comments should be sent in writing with the subject line FL-4399-PW-00693 CAT F at the above address within 15 days of the date of this notice. POSTED DATE: 09/25 /2019.
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT PURSUANT TO A WRIT OF EXECUTION hereto issued out of the County Court, of Bay County, Florida, Case No. 17000066CA on August 16, 2018, in the matter of Innovations Federal Credit Union -vs- Makayla Marie Hollis, I, Glenn Kimbrel, As Sheriff of Calhoun County, Florida, have levied upon all the right, title and interest of the defendant(s) personal property, to-wit:
2014 Toyota
VIN# 4T4BF1FK9ER414742
I shall offer this property for sale, on the steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, State of Florida, on the 14th day of October, 2019, at the hour of 9:00 A.M. or as soon thereafter as possible. I will offer for sale all the said defendant(s), Makayla Marie Hollis, right, title and interest in the aforesaid personal property, at public auction and will sell the same, subject to taxes, all prior liens, encumbrances and judgments, if any to the highest and best bidder for CASH IN HAND. The proceeds to be applied as far as may be to the payment of costs and the satisfaction of the above described execution.
Said vehicle may be viewed prior to auction date at Mallory Towing located at 18329 Main Street N., Blountstown, FL 32424
Glenn Kimbrel
Sheriff, Calhoun County
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Crystal Harper, Units 31 & 36 N
Neal Rackley, Unit 34 N
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING
INITAITIVES PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY
CASE NUMBER: 19-44-CA
GEORGE R. FLEMING and LAURA MICHELLE WHITE, as
Personal Representative of the Estate of Danny K. White, deceased
Plaintiff,
vs.
GEORGE L. HAMILTON and wife, GAYLE L. HAMILTON,
WILLIAM ROBERT VANSICKLE, JIM JENKINS,
AND IF DECEASED THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,
CREDITORS, GRANTEES AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THEM,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment in Foreclosure dated the 4th day of September, 2019 in the above-styled cause, I will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 11:00 a.m. (CT), on the front steps of the Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida on October 17, 2019 the following described property set forth in the Summary Final Judgment:
The West Half (1/2) of the East Half (1/2) of the Southeast Quarter
(1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (1/4) of Section 31, Township 1
North, Range 11 West, Calhoun County, Florida. Less road right of way for State Road No. 20.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must
file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.
WITNESS my hand and seal of the Court on the 4th day of September, 2019.
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: Lori Flowers, Deputy Clerk
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT James L. Sledge is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 841 OF 2012
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 23-2N-11-0000-0006-0000
W 1/2 of SE 1/4 of Section 23, Township 2 North, Range 11 West, Containing 20 acres, more or less
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Roger H. Barter
11832 Old Ranch Road
Victorville, CA 92392
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
October 31, 2019 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Janet Pooser - Unit 9N
Legal Notice
FINAL PUBLIC NOTICE
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has received a subgrant application from City of Blountstown in Calhoun County, Florida for repairs to the electric system, regulators, lift stations, water tower, and water facilities due to damages from Hurricane Michael (DR-4399-FL). Pursuant to Executive Order 11988 and 44 CFR Part 9.12, final notice is hereby given of FEMA’s intent to provide funding for projects under the Public Assistance (PA) Program.
An initial disaster-wide Public Notice was published October 30, 2018 for Hurricane Michael. Comments and other information received were fully evaluated by FEMA along with evaluation of social, economic, environmental, and safety considerations. This notice serves as a cumulative final notice for FEMA’s funding action located within the floodplain. FEMA has determined that the only practicable alternative is to preserve the utility facilities within the floodplain because the project only encompasses components of the facilities rather than the facilities as a whole.
Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state, and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements, and conditions. This action complies with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) requirements.
Locations of the Proposed Work:
City of Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida.
Site 6: 30.43156, -85.03690. Site 7: 30.43355, -85.04872. Site 8: 30.43384, -85.04895.
Site 13: 30.42815, -85.03375. Site 15: 30.43357, -85.04892. Site 17: 30.43349, -85.04987.
Proposed Work and Purpose:
The City of Blountstown intends to remove and replace fencing and a fence gate at a water tank, remove and replace shingle roofing and roof decking at a waste water treatment plant, and inspect and determine damages to a generator. At an electrical substation, the city will replace and repair utility poles, realign stairs, and disconnect and reconnect regulators. At a waste water treatment plant, the city will repair roofing, framing, fascia, shingles, decking, a drip edge, soffit, and siding for three separate buildings. At a sewer treatment plant, the city will remove and replace fencing, aeration tanks, controls, and support cables for the aeration tank. The city also cleaned the digester. These damages will be restored to pre- disaster design, function, and capacity within the existing footprint.
Project Alternatives:
FEMA has determined that repairs to these utility facilities within the existing footprint are the preferred alternative. The no action alternative has been considered; this alternative is not feasible as the facilities will remain vulnerable to flood risk, including property damage and hazards to human life and safety. With the no action alternative, the surrounding properties, residents, and community may experience negative impacts. Alternate locations were not considered as relocation would require alteration to the system as a whole. Thus, it is not a practicable alternative.
Comments:
This announcement will serve as the final public notice regarding the above-described actions funded by the FEMA PA Program. Interested persons may obtain information about the specific project or a map of the affected area by writing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Region 4, 3003 Chamblee- Tucker Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30341, or by emailing FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov . Comments should be sent in writing with the subject line FL-4399-PW-00693 CAT F at the above address within 15 days of the date of this notice. POSTED DATE: 09/25 /2019.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)