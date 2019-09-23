Paul Edward Allen, age 61, of Blountstown, FL passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at his home.
Paul was born on July 28, 1958 in Texas to Hugh and Dorothy Allen and had lived in Blountstown for over 30 years. He worker as Correctional Officer with the Florida Department of Corrections with over 25 years of service. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Dorothy Allen, wife, Julia (Faircloth) Allen.
Survivors include,
Mother-in-law, Myrtice Faircloth of Bristol, FL
Two brothers-in-law, Joe Faircloth of Bristol, FL
George Archie Faircloth III of Blountstown, FL
One sister-in-law, Myrtice Elaine Faircloth of Bristol, FL
Funeral services will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm (CDT) at Gateway Baptist Church in Blountstown with Reverend Ryan McDougald officiating. Interment will follow in Nettle Ridge Cemetery in Blountstown. The family will receive friends Monday, September 23, 2019 from 1:00 pm (CDT) until service time at 2:00 pm (CDT) at Gateway Baptist Church. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.