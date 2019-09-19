Blountstown Cruises To Victory Over Liberty County

Liberty County won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff. After a 3-and-out, the Bulldogs were forced to punt. Two plays later, lightning struck for the Tiger offense when Alex Valdez hit Treven Smith with a 62-yard TD pass. On the Bulldogs next possession another 3-and-out would force another punt. Treven Smith returned the punt 50 yards untouched down the left side line. The Tiger defense would get the ball right back after a fumble recovery by Cody Peavy. One play later, Alex Valdez crossed the goal line from 35 yards out. The Tiger defense would force another 3-and-out and Brent McCrone would block the Bulldog punt for the Tigers. Carson Hatchett recovered the block and returned it to pay dirt but a block in the back penalty took the TD off the board and place the ball on the Bulldog 20 yard line. Two plays later, Logan Pumphrey tossed a 22 yard pass to Treven Smith in the back of the endzone for another Tiger score. Blountstown would score once more on their next possession on a 1 play drive with Cane Miller going the distance from 47 yards away. The first quarter ended with the Tigers in the lead 35-0.
The Tigers would score once more before the end of the half with a four play drive ending with Logan Pumphrey tossing a tight end screen to Jarian Mosley who tip toed in the end zone untouched from 12 yards out. Pola McCloud hit all 6 attempts for extra points in the first half and the Tigers went into half time with the 42-0 lead.
The running clock would start the second half but not before the Tigers Kayden Hatchett took the kick 89 yards to the house. The Bulldogs would drive the ball in Tiger territory for the first time late in the 3rd quarter and get into the red zone inside the Tiger 15 yard line. A Bulldog pass attempt into the endzone would be picked off by Treven Smith. Smith weaved his way out of the endzone and strolled down the right sideline 100 yards for the pick six. An errant snap on the XP attempt would force Alex Valdez to run in the 2-point conversion and the Tigers extended the lead late in the 3rd quarter to the final score of 57-0.
The Tiger offense snapped only 21 plays during the game but those 21 plays went for 262 yards for an average of 12.5 yards/play. Tiger QB Logan Pumphrey tossed a pair of TD passes going 2-3 for 34 yards. Alex Valdez tossed a 62 yard TD pass on one attempt and added 35 yards rushing on 1 carry. Leading rusher for the Tigers was Cane Miller with 48 yards on 2 carries. Elam Johnson and Javian Rives added 29 and 22 yards of rushing to the cause. Jarian Mosley and Treven Smith had the three receptions for the Tiger offense all going for scores.
The Tiger defense gang tackled all night and held the Bulldogs to 171 yards on 52 plays for an average of 3.3 yards per play. Sophomore Robert Rosa lead the charge for the Tiger defense with 8 tackles with a caused fumble and fumble recovery. Freshman Elam Johnson was close behind with 6 total tackles. Joseph Rector, D’Terryan Murphy and Yanti Miller added 5 tackles each. Several Tigers chipped in 4 tackles each including Mikis Engram, Cane Miller, Zeb Kelley, Garrett Martin, Carson Hatchett, Cody Peavy and Tristan Jones.
Liberty County’s QB Eli Shiver finished the night going 1of 8 for 3 yards. The on reception went to Austin Waller. Jonathan Rubio lead the rushing attack with 88 yards on 9 carries. Joseph Finuff added 21 yards on 8 carries. Lucas Barber and Kaleb Shiver lead the defense with 6 tackles each.
Liberty County (0-4) will have a bye this week. Blountstown (4-0) will host it’s third game in a row with long standing rival Chipley (0-4) coming to town. Chipley is coming off a 48-8 loss to Vernon. Game time Friday, September 20 in Blountstown will be 7:00 PM CT.