Blountstown High School is gearing up for their 2019 Homecoming week

Blountstown High School has already started gearing up to celebrate their 2019 Homecoming which will take place October 7-12. BHS is pleased to announce the 2019 homecoming theme: “Lights, Camera, Action: The Show Must Go On”.
Starting off on Monday, October 7, 2019, we will have “Breakfast Club Monday”, where students will dress up in their favorite pajamas, school appropriate, of course! The game at break on Monday will be a pancake eating contest. Two students from each grade will see just how many pancakes they can stuff in their mouths. That afternoon, it will be Movie Monday. All BHS students, grades 9-12, will go to the auditorium Monday afternoon to watch “Spiderman, Far From Home”. Student Government will be providing popcorn and drinks for everyone.
Tuesday, October 8, 2019, will be “Toy Story Tuesday”. Students can dress up as their favorite Disney character, from Woody and Jessie to Beauty and the Beast; Marvel and Star Wars characters included. The game at break on Tuesday will be Disney Trivia. Tuesday afternoon, at 1:30 pm, all classes will compete in the Mega Relay Race. The grades will compete against each other in a series of fun obstacles to see who reigns supreme. The concession stand will be open, so bring your money! The class winner of the competition then gets to compete against the faculty.
Wednesday, October 9, 2019, will be “Hunger Games” day. Students will dress in their tribe color! Seniors will be black, juniors will be red, sophomores will be white, freshmen will be purple, 8th grade will be green, 7th grade will be blue, and 6th grade will be yellow. At break, a team from each grade will represent their class in tug of war. At 1:45pm that afternoon, students will participate in a competition amongst classes in a kickball tournament. Each grade will have 10 members on their team, with 8 playing at a time and 2 rotating out. The winner of the grades will face the faculty! Concession stand will be open, so bring money.
Thursday, October 10, 2019, will be “Dynamic Duo” day. This is a day where you can dress up with your friend as part of an iconic duo. Dress up as Batman and Robin, Thing #1 and Thing #2, or Shaggy and Scooby Doo. Just pair up with a partner to bring some homecoming spirit! The game at break, which will also include you and your friend, is the three legged obstacle course. That afternoon at 1 pm the students will gather in the auditorium for the annual performance of BHS Tiger’s Growl! That night the community bonfire that will take place in the back of the BHS campus. We will have free hotdogs, hamburgers, chips and sodas for all. We will even have a DJ that night. We will light the bonfire at dark and throw the Tornadoes in the fire. Please come out and join us in roasting the Bay High Tornadoes!
Friday, October 11, 2019, will be “Friday Night Lights” day where you can dress up in your favorite Tiger apparel. The annual parade will start at 12:45 pm this year. The parade route will be the same as last year (starting and ending at our new campus on HWY. 69). We do not suggest that anyone try to walk the whole parade, instead only walk certain sections of the parade route. If you would like to be included in the parade, please call BHS at 674-5724 to sign up.
The crowning of the Homecoming King and Queen will take place on the football field during the pre-game celebration at 6:25 pm on Friday night. The Homecoming football game will start at 7 pm against the Bay High Tornadoes. Please come out to cheer our Tigers on to victory!
On Saturday, October 12, 2019 BHS will host a semi-formal homecoming dance from 8-11pm in the BHS lunchroom. Tickets will be $5 and can be purchased from any Student Government member.
We invite you, the community, to share in our Homecoming spirit! Join us in our celebration of Homecoming, because it’s great to be a Blountstown Tiger!