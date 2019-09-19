Leonard returns home as County Extension Director

Calhoun County has been put through the wringer over the past year.
Hurricane Michael dealt us a severe blow, the recovery has been slow and people on the outside seem to have forgotten us. Many of you lost homes, landscapes, crops, jobs, and businesses, but you haven’t lost your resolve to rebuild your lives and community. It’s been so encouraging to see farmers replant, local nurseries supply folks with the wares to again beautify their properties, and enterprising agriculturalists seek out alternative ways to carve a living out of the land. I’m very excited, grateful and proud to be able to move back home, step into this new chapter in our county and lead your local UF/IFAS Extension Office team as County Extension Director. In this role, I look forward to assisting our local farmers and agriculturalists as they move into the future and to serving each individual, school and community in their efforts to restore landscapes, gardens, and natural areas.
I started in this position on Monday, September 16 but my passion for our local agricultural community isn’t new. Both sides of my family go back in the local agricultural community for at least five generations. I was involved in 4-H activities as a youth. I was an active FFA member at Blountstown High School. I chose to attend UF’s College of Agriculture and obtain a degree in Horticulture. After college, I worked as Production Manager for a large wholesale ornamental tree farm for nearly three years. Since then, I have worked for UF/IFAS Extension in Walton County to the west as Horticulture Agent, serving the nursery and landscape industry, residents of the county, Master Gardener volunteers, and small farms. My academic and career path to this point have well prepared me to serve you.
My vision as director of your local county Extension office is simply to live out the mission set for me by the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (IFAS) “to develop knowledge in agriculture, human and natural resources, and the life sciences and to make that knowledge accessible to sustain and enhance the quality of human life.” To achieve this, I am committed to maintaining a dynamic Extension office, consistently offering a variety of quality horticulture and agricultural programs to serve our local clientele base. Moving forward, whether you are a cattleman, a row crop farmer, a beekeeper, a timber producer, a horticulture business, a 4-H child or volunteer, a conservationist or just someone who wants to have a pretty yard and productive garden, UF/IFAS Calhoun County Extension will work to ensure your specific needs are served.
Finally, I intend to be active in the community and to gain your trust as a resource available to help you make decisions based on sound, research-based science. If you need a field/pasture weed identified on site and effectively controlled, a recommendation on variety selection for the field or landscape, help designing a sustainable vegetable garden, to find a place to volunteer and give back to your community or any number of other things, I hope you will give us a call, have me out for an individual site consultation or drop by the Extension office for a visit! My door is always open. I look forward to serving you and beginning a new day in Calhoun County Extension!