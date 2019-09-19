Vivian Dianne Pelham, age 61, of Clarksville, FL passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at her home.
Dianne was born on December 8, 1957 in Wewahitchka, FL to James W. Shiver and Vivian Leunia (Brown) Shiver and had lived in Calhoun County most of her life. Dianne was retired from the Department of Correction with 20 years of service. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading and especially loved cooking for her family. She was of the Holiness Faith. Dianne was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mac and Nettie Shiver, Mason and Lengo Brown, mother-in-law, Shirley Pelham Shores.
Survivors include,
Husband, James Pelham of Clarksville, FL
Parents, James W. and Vivian Leunia Shiver of Blountstown, FL
Four sons, Jimmy Hood and wife, Margaret of Blountstown, FL
James Hood of Blountstown, FL
Joey Hood and Marie McDaniel of Altha, FL
Vaughn Pelham of Clarksville, FL.
Two daughters, Tabatha Hood and Christian Smith of Bristol, FL
Shirley Pelham of Clarksville, FL
Brother, Nathan Shiver of Blountstown, FL
Brother-in-law, Michael Pelham and wife, Beth of Branson, MO
Two nephews, Bryan Pelham and Michael Matthews and wife, Heather
Seven grandchildren, Rylan Hood, Alecia Presbitero, Emily Hood, Joanna Hood, Justin McCranie, Noah Corbitt, Creighton Smith and one great-grandchild, Easton Dewayne Watson
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 am (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Michael Morris and Reverend Gene Morris officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Memorial Cemetery in Blountstown, FL. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 10:00 am (CDT) until service time at 11:00 am (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.