Regina Joy Ibietatorremendia, 47 of Bristol, passed away September 7, 2019 at her home.
Regina was born February 8, 1972 to the late Van Burch and Louise Duncan Burch.
She was proceeded in death by her brother Larry Burch.
Survivors included her son, Jose Escandon of Bristol; daughters, Angela Ibietatorremendia of Bristol, Rosita Escandon of Bristol and Nani Escandon of Bristol; her brothers, Clevie Burch of Bristol and William Van Ellkins of Blountstown; sisters Linda Bruner, Rhonda Ouzts, and Kitty Wright all of Bristol; two grandchildren, Saralyn Ibietatorremendia and Caelari Ibietatorremendia.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
