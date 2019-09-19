Jerry Lee Davis 64 passed away in Tallahassee September 11, 2019.
Jerry was born July 17, 1955 to the late Jeremiah Davis and Helen Edmondson and was a retired truck driver He lived in Fountain since 2013 moving here from Winser, North Carolina.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Sadie Lee Davis of Fountain; two sons, Corvia Eugene Kornegay and his wife Bonnie of Fountain and Ronnie Lee Davis of Chocowinity, North Carolina; four brothers, Gerald Davis, Kenneth Davis, Tommy Davis and Johnnie Byrd; two sisters, Phillis Edmondson and Lana Calloway all of North Carolina; his Grandchildren, Jasmine Davis and Alanna Davis of Chocowinity, North Carolina, Amber Neal and husband Dalton, Jimmy Young and Ashley Mathews of Fountain; great grandchildren; T.J. Taylor, Zachary Taylor and Blaze Taylor all of Fountain.
Memorialization will be by cremation and a memorial service to celebrate Jerry’s life will be held 3 to 5p.m Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Sam Adkins Park in Blountstown.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com or 850-674-5449