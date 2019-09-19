Jerry Lee Davis

Thursday, September 19. 2019
Jerry Lee Davis 64 passed away in Tallahassee September 11, 2019.

Jerry was born July 17, 1955 to the late Jeremiah Davis and Helen Edmondson and was a retired truck driver He lived in Fountain since 2013 moving here from Winser, North Carolina.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Sadie Lee Davis of Fountain; two sons, Corvia Eugene Kornegay and his wife Bonnie of Fountain and Ronnie Lee Davis of Chocowinity, North Carolina; four brothers, Gerald Davis, Kenneth Davis, Tommy Davis and Johnnie Byrd; two sisters, Phillis Edmondson and Lana Calloway all of North Carolina; his Grandchildren, Jasmine Davis and Alanna Davis of Chocowinity, North Carolina, Amber Neal and husband Dalton, Jimmy Young and Ashley Mathews of Fountain; great grandchildren; T.J. Taylor, Zachary Taylor and Blaze Taylor all of Fountain.
Memorialization will be by cremation and a memorial service to celebrate Jerry’s life will be held 3 to 5p.m Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Sam Adkins Park in Blountstown.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com or 850-674-5449
