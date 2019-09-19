Sheriff's Log for 09/18/19

CALHOUN COUNTY
September 9
David Allen Attaway - domestic battery, possession of weapon by convicted felon firearm or conceal weapon, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill
Dillon Chance Carpenter - non support of children or spouse
Kenneth Gatlin - out of county warrant
Kristina Jones - failure to appear
Joshua Matthew LaFollette - violation or probation
Samantha Renee McMullan - fraud-swindle/defraud financial institution, fraud-inpersonating/criminal use of personal identification information
Grady Randal Roberson - violation of probation
Kimberly Kelly Wood - out of county warrant, convicted felon registration
September 10
Jewel Gaff - convicted felon registration
Joseph Michael Lambeth - non support of children or spouse, violation of probation
James Marie Serna - convicted felon registration
Derek Lee Skipper - obstructing justice/intimidate threaten etc victim witness informant, violation of probation
Hali Danielle Smith - failure to appear
Kevin Scott Weeks - violation of probation
September 11
Rodney Dewayne Adkison - failure to appear
Nikkia Arial Chason - out of county warrant
Joshua Grady Clenney - non support of children or spouse
David Mitchell Rich, Jr. - convicted felon registration
Marquice Rashad Smith - trespassing/property notn structure or convey, assault/intent threat to do violence
September 12
Dewey Dewayne Vaught - burglary of a dwelling, damage property-criminal mischief/200 dollars or less, subsquent offense
