Sheriff's Log for 09/18/19

Posted by
Administrator
in Crime
Thursday, September 19. 2019
Comments (0)
CALHOUN COUNTY
September 9
David Allen Attaway - domestic battery, possession of weapon by convicted felon firearm or conceal weapon, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill
Dillon Chance Carpenter - non support of children or spouse
Kenneth Gatlin - out of county warrant
Kristina Jones - failure to appear
Joshua Matthew LaFollette - violation or probation
Samantha Renee McMullan - fraud-swindle/defraud financial institution, fraud-inpersonating/criminal use of personal identification information
Grady Randal Roberson - violation of probation
Kimberly Kelly Wood - out of county warrant, convicted felon registration
September 10
Jewel Gaff - convicted felon registration
Joseph Michael Lambeth - non support of children or spouse, violation of probation
James Marie Serna - convicted felon registration
Derek Lee Skipper - obstructing justice/intimidate threaten etc victim witness informant, violation of probation
Hali Danielle Smith - failure to appear
Kevin Scott Weeks - violation of probation
September 11
Rodney Dewayne Adkison - failure to appear
Nikkia Arial Chason - out of county warrant
Joshua Grady Clenney - non support of children or spouse
David Mitchell Rich, Jr. - convicted felon registration
Marquice Rashad Smith - trespassing/property notn structure or convey, assault/intent threat to do violence
September 12
Dewey Dewayne Vaught - burglary of a dwelling, damage property-criminal mischief/200 dollars or less, subsquent offense

LIBERTY COUNTY
September 10
Lorrie Inez Louketis - violation of probation
Johnathan Gregory Thompson - violation of probation
September 12
Sha’kira Tillman - disorderly intoxication, public place, cause disturbance
Jerry Randal Ethridge - violation of condition of release
Jt Brown - assault
September 13
Donna Bickerstaff - failure to appear
Sophia Ortiz - violation of probation
Samantha Renna Granger - introducing contraband into a detention facility, unlawful possession of prescription drugs
David Vincent Wagoner - possession of cannabis with intent to sell /deliver, possession of less than 20 grams
Gerald Thomas Webb - possession of less than 20 grams marijuana, violation of probation
September 15 - Theron Hunter Bartley - grand theft of motor vehicle

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 