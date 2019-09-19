Legals for 09-18-19
Thursday, September 19. 2019
Legal Notice
R & R WAREHOUSES
NOTICE OF SALE
On September 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (CST), R & R Warehouses will dispose of the contents of three (3) storage units from 19300 State Road West, Blountstown and two (2) storage unit from 10543 North St., Bristol, FL.
The units are believed to contain household and/or personal property of the following tenants:
Angela Nowling
Melissa Cataldo
Debra Parmer
Thomas Arnold
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT PURSUANT TO A WRIT OF EXECUTION hereto issued out of the County Court, of Bay County, Florida, Case No. 17000066CA on August 16, 2018, in the matter of Innovations Federal Credit Union -vs- Makayla Marie Hollis, I, Glenn Kimbrel, As Sheriff of Calhoun County, Florida, have levied upon all the right, title and interest of the defendant(s) personal property, to-wit:
2014 Toyota
VIN# 4T4BF1FK9ER414742
I shall offer this property for sale, on the steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, State of Florida, on the 14th day of October, 2019, at the hour of 9:00 A.M. or as soon thereafter as possible. I will offer for sale all the said defendant(s), Makayla Marie Hollis, right, title and interest in the aforesaid personal property, at public auction and will sell the same, subject to taxes, all prior liens, encumbrances and judgments, if any to the highest and best bidder for CASH IN HAND. The proceeds to be applied as far as may be to the payment of costs and the satisfaction of the above described execution.
Said vehicle may be viewed prior to auction date at Mallory Towing located at 18329 Main Street N., Blountstown, FL 32424
Glenn Kimbrel
Sheriff, Calhoun County
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
Case #: 2017-CA-000019
Selene Finance LP
Plaintiff,
-vs.-
Mitchell Earl Cooley a/k/a Earl Cooley Mitchell; Caitlin Griffin a/k/a Caitlin Jansen; Joseph Edward Maxwell, III; Erica Nicole Griffin a/k/a Erica Nicole Knowles a/k/a Erica Griffin; Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Creditors, Lienors, and Trustees of Lisa Michelle Cooley a/k/a Lisa M. Cooley a/k/a Lisa Michelle Colley, Deceased, and All Other Persons Claiming by and Through, Under, Against The Named Defendant (s); Derek Anthony Jansen; Brian Henry Knowles a/k/a Brian H. Knowles; Taylor, Bean and Whitaker Mortgage Corp.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to order rescheduling foreclosure sale or Final Judgment, entered in Civil Case No. 2017-CA-000019 of the Circuit Court of the 14th Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein Selene Finance LP, Plaintiff and Mitchell Earl Cooley a/k/a Earl Cooley Mitchell are defendant(s), I, Clerk of Court, Carla A. Hand, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash ON THE FRONT STEPS OF THE CALHOUN COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT 20859 CENTRAL AVENUE EAST, BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA 32424 AT 11:00 A.M.CENTRAL STANDARD TIME on October 17, 2019, the following described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to-wit:
COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 2 SOUTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE SOUTH 88°05’00” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 853.40 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTINUE SOUTH 88°05’00” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 420.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°32’07” WEST A DISTANCE OF 210.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88°05’00” WEST A DISTANCE OF 420.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°32’07” EAST A DISTANCE OF 210.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. TOGETHER WITH A 30’ EASEMENT FOR ACCESS AND UTILITIES: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 2 SOUTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE SOUTH 88°05’00” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 853.40 FEET THENCE SOUTH 00°32’07” WEST A DISTANCE OF 30.01 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88°05’00” WEST A DISTANCE OF 853.57 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°52’10” EAST A DISTANCE OF 30.01 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN MANUFACTURED HOME, YEAR: 2008, MAKE: NOBILITY, VIN#: N813557A AND VIN#: N813557B.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, call 711.
Carla A. Hand
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
Calhoun County, Florida
Lori Flowers,
DEPUTY CLERK OF COURT
Legal Notice
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME ACT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 865.09, FLORIDA STATUTES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Martha E. Parramore is desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Stump Creek Logging, LLC, located at 35167 SW Sweet Bay Trl., Bristol, FL 32321, in the county of Liberty, intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Division of State, Tallahassee, Florida.
Dated this 18th day of September, 2017.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Crystal Harper, Units 31 & 36 N
Neal Rackley, Unit 34 N
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITAITIVES
PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
TOWN OF ALTHA
The Town of Altha will receive sealed bids for construction services for the following project: FFY 2017 CDBG Drainage & Roadway Improvements. This project consists of drainage and paving improvements on 1st Street, 2nd street, 3rd Street, 4th Street, 5th Street, Broad Street, Smith Street, Oak Street, and JM Dillard Street in Altha, FL.
A 5% bid bond is required. Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed. Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
There will be a mandatory pre-bid meeting on September 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. (CST), at the Altha Town Hall Meeting Room. Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry Engineers, Inc., 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. For questions, please call Noah Byler at (850) 674-3300 or e-mail nbyler@dewberry.com. Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks shall be made payable to DEWBERRY ENGINEERS, INC.
Bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business in the State of Florida. The bid must conform to Section 287.134 Florida Statutes, on discriminatory vendors. Pursuant to section 287.133(2)(a), F.S., a person or affiliate, as defined in section 287.133(1), F.S., who has been placed on the convicted vendor list following a conviction for a public entity crime may not submit a bid, proposal, or reply on a contract to provide any
goods or services to a public entity; may not submit a bid, proposal, or reply on a contract with a public entity for the construction or repair of a public building or public work; may not submit bids, proposals, or replies on leases of real property to a public entity; may not be awarded or perform work as a contractor, supplier, subcontractor, or consultant under a contract with any public entity; and may not transact business with any public entity in excess of thirty-five thousand dollars ($35,000) for a period of
36 months following the date of being placed on the convicted vendor list. The Bidder warrants that neither it nor any of its affiliates is currently on the convicted vendor list. The Bidder shall disclose if it or
any of its affiliates is placed on the convicted vendor list.
Bids will be received until 4:00 PM (CST) on October 23, 2019 at the Altha Town Hall, 25586 Main Street, Altha, FL 32421. Bids will be opened and read aloud immediately following the deadline at the City Hall meeting room. Please indicate on the envelope that this is a SEALED BID, for the “FFY 2017 CDBG Drainage & Roadway Improvements”.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. Bids received after the deadline will not be accepted. The Town of Altha accepts no responsibility for any expense related to preparation or delivery of proposals, reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive technical errors and informalities, and to accept the proposal which, in its judgment, best serves the public interest. The Town of Altha is an equal opportunity/drug-free employer/procurer.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY
GEORGE R. FLEMING and LAURA MICHELLE WHITE, as
Personal Representative of the
Estate of Danny K.
White, deceased
Plaintiff,
vs. CASE NUMBER: 19-44-CA
GEORGE L. HAMILTON and wife, GAYLE L. HAMILTON,
WILLIAM ROBERT VANSICKLE, JIM JENKINS,
AND IF DECEASED THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,
CREDITORS, GRANTEES AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THEM,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment in Foreclosure dated the 4th day of September, 2019 in the above-styled cause, I will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 11:00 a.m. (CT), on the front steps of the Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida on October 17, 2019 the following described property set forth in the Summary Final Judgment:
The West Half (1/2) of the East Half (1/2) of the Southeast Quarter
(1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (1/4) of Section 31, Township 1
North, Range 11 West, Calhoun County, Florida. Less road right of way for State Road No. 20.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must
file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.
WITNESS my hand and seal of the Court on the 4th day of September, 2019.
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: Lori Flowers, Deputy Clerk
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT James L. Sledge is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 841 OF 2012
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 23-2N-11-0000-0006-0000
W 1/2 of SE 1/4 of Section 23, Township 2 North, Range 11 West, Containing 20 acres, more or less
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Roger H. Barter
11832 Old Ranch Road
Victorville, CA 92392
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
October 31, 2019 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP)
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will be receiving proposals until October 1, 2019 to obtain an Emergency Management Consulting Firm. Any proposals received after October 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM (CST), will not be considered by the review committee. Calhoun County reserves the right to reject any and all documents received, waive formalities and re-advertise and award the RFP in the best interest of Calhoun County. Calhoun County does not discriminate because of race, creed, color, national origin or handicap status.
Small business and minority businesses, women’s business enterprises, and labor surplus area firms are encouraged to submit proposals and firms using such subcontractors are strongly encouraged to solicit such firms in the subcontracting process. Any Contracts/subcontracts issued under this procurement must comply with the necessary affirmative steps to assure that minority businesses, women’s business enterprises and labor surplus area firms are used when possible, in accordance with 2 CFR § 200.321.
Anyone wishing to obtain RFP documents may contact Chelsea Ranew at cranew@calhouncountygov.com.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company
Plaintiffvs.
BOBBY R. BARFIELD, JR. A/K/A BOBBY BARFIELD, BRANDY LYNN BARFIELD,
Defendant,
CASE NO.: 19-17-CA
AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION
PUBLISH IN THE COUNTY RECORD
TO: BOBBY R. BARFIELD, JR. A/K/A BOBBY BARFIELD
5330 NW Surfside Drive
Altha, FL 32421
(last known residence)
BRANDY LYNN BARFIELD
4740 Baker Road
Altha, Florida 32421
(last known residence)
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property in CALHOUN County, Florida:
WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN WEST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET; THENCE RUN EAST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN 100 FEET WEST FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN WEST 125 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 125 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN WEST 225 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN WEST 25 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 25 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN WEST 250 FEET, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN WEST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
COMMENCE AT A 3/4 INCH IRON PIPE (RLS 2456) MARKING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA AND RUN THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE WESTERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.86 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 34 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.49 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 45 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.12 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 34 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THE SOUTH 13.9 FEET OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PARCEL OF LAND BEING SUBJECT TO THE MAINTAINED RIGHT OF WAY OF BAKER ROAD.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
ANY PORTION OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY LYING WITHIN THE RIGHT OF WAY OF BAKER ROAD.
TOGETHER WITH MOBILE HOME(S) SITUATED THEREON.
Property Address: 6032 Maple Leaf Drive S, Jacksonville, FL 32211
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Plaintiff’s attorney, STRAUS & ASSOCIATES, P.A., 10081 Pines Blvd. Ste. C, Pembroke Pines, Fl. 33024, eMail: Service@strauslegal.com on or before thirty (30) days from the first date of publication on or before OCTOBER 25, 2019 and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service upon Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint filed herein.
NOTICE: ANY PERSON WITH A DISABILITY REQUIRING SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING SHOULD CONTACT 1-800-955-8771 (TDD); 1-800-955-8770 (v), VIA FLORIDA RELAY SERVICE NO LATER THAN SEVEN (7) DAYS PRIOR TO THE PROCEEDING.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711 or email ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org.
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court at CALHOUN County, Florida this 9TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2019.
Carla Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By:Lori Flowers
As Deputy Clerk
Publish in: The County Record
STRAUS & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
10081 Pines Blvd. Ste. C
Pembroke Pines, Fl. 33024
954-431-2000
eMail: Service@strauslegal.com
