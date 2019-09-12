Tigers too fast for Dogs

Marianna received the opening kickoff and chewed up yardage and time off the clock to score first. A 14-play drive went 60 yards finished off with a Bulldog 1 yard run on 3rd and goal. The Tigers trailed 7-0 with 4:42 to go in the 1st quarter.
How would Blountstown respond to the early deficit? Very well. Blountstown would reel off 23 unanswered points on their next three possessions. Garrett Martin scored on the first play of the 2nd quarter bulling his way across the goal line from 1 yard out. That score capped a 9 play 72-yard drive. An Alex Valdez 2-point conversion run gave the Tigers the 8-7 lead.
After a Marianna 3-and-out the Tiger offense was back on the field. It only took 3 plays for Logan Pumphrey to connect with Jarian Mosely on a 37-yard TD pass. A Treven Smith 2-point conversion pushed the Tiger lead to 16-7 with 9:31 left in the first half.
The Tiger defense stiffened again on Marianna’s next possession to force a punt. A good punt, plus a Tiger penalty would pin the Tigers on their own 7-yard line. Facing a 3rd and 7 from the 10-yard line Smith found running room around the right side and went the distance for a 90 yard TD run. Pola McCloud added the extra point and the Tigers extended their lead to 23-7 with 4:53 to play in the half. Marianna managed a last second score to end the half on a 2-yard run but the 2-point conversion was snuffed out by a Mikis Engram tackle and the Tigers went into the half with the 23-13 lead.
Blountstown received the ball to open the 2nd half but lost possession on a fumble on the first play. Marianna set up shop on Blountstown’s 17-yard line poised to trim the lead. Two plays later, Marianna had a 1st and goal at the 1-yard line. The Blountstown defense bowed its neck and stopped Marianna on 3 straight run plays from the 1-yard line with big tackles from Cody Peavy, Pola McCloud, Zeb Kelley and Carson Hatchett. Marianna elected to kick the field goal and connected on the 19-yard attempt to cut the Tiger lead to one possession at 23-16.
The Tiger offense would rebound from the turnover on their next opportunity. A 6-play 80 yard drive was capped off with a 33-yard Treven Smith run with 4:17 to go in the 3rd quarter and the Tigers extended their lead to 29-16. Marianna would run out the 3rd quarter and turn the ball over on downs at the Tiger 26-yard line after a 4th and 3 stop by Joseph Rector and Zeb Kelley.
Blountstown would open the 4th quarter with their final scoring drive. Another 6-play drive saw Cane Miller put the nail in the coffin with a 36 yard TD run tight roping down the left sideline. Treven Smith added the 2-point conversion giving the Tigers the 37-16 lead with 9:42 to play. Marianna would drive inside the Tiger 35-yard line on their next possession but a 4th down stop by the Tiger defense forced the Bulldogs to give the ball up on downs with 4:30 left in the game. The Blountstown offense would keep possession and run the clock out to end the game at 37-16.
Treven Smith led the charge for the Tiger offense with 197 yards rushing on 11 carries. Cane Miller chipped in 50 yards on 4 carries. Alex Valdez and Logan Pumphrey added 42 and 43 yards respectively. QB Logan Pumphrey completed 1-1 passing connecting with Jarian Mosely for a 33-yard TD. The offense churned out 419 yards on only 37 plays for an average of 11.3 yards/play.
Defensively the Tigers were led by OLB Brent McCrone with 14 tackles. Zeb Kelley was close behind with 13 tackles. Cane Miller and Joseph Rector added 11 and 10 tackles each. Carson Hatchett and Cody Peavy played well up front and chipped in 9 and 8 tackles.
The Tigers (2-0) will host Liberty County (0-3) this Friday night. Liberty County is coming off a 44-9 loss to Sneads last week. Game time in Blountstown will be 7:00 CT.