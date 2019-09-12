Foodie Fun Friday at BES

Thursday, September 12. 2019
After a chaotic school year following Hurricane Michael late last year, Blountstown Elementary School is off to a great start. While everyone is still adjusting to the changes that have been made, they are making the best out of a bad situation.

Faculty and students alike have decided to continue to make this the “Best Ever School”. One of those faculty members, Assistant Principal Tiffany Nichols decided to put pen to paper and give the students something tangible to hold on to.

She published her book “Best Ever School” just after the beginning of this school year. Copies are available at https://www.amazon.com/dp/1605008435/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_i_uKMDDb3ZHVE8F and all proceeds go back into Blountstown Elementary School.







