Hospital continues to provide services while making progress

Calhoun Liberty Hospital, like so many health care providers who suffered damage during Hurricane Michael, is still dealing with insurance, FEMA, and funds to rebuild. The process takes time, but the local facility is continuing to take the necessary steps to serve the health care needs of our area and eventually build a new hospital.
Janna Mautatia, Chief Nursing Officer at Calhoun Liberty Hospital, said Monday that the hospital board is very active and is helping ensure the facility is staying financially stable. “They are very active and supportive,” she noted.
After the hurricane, the hospital could not accept in-patients due to damage to the building. Now according to Mrs. Mautatia, the hospital has 10 in-patient beds available. “We currently have 25-30 nurses on staff and Invision staffs the ER and in-patients with physicians,” she added.
In recent months, the hospital has added a mobile CT Scan unit saving residents costly trips out of town.
When Senator Bill Montford helped the hospital receive appropriations of $3 million from the legislature to help rebuild the hospital, the process started of seeking other funding sources thru grants and loans available with help from several organizations. Insurance proceeds will not be available until everything is finalized and FEMA won’t do anything until insurance claims are completed. A new hospital could cost $15-$25 million, according to Mrs. Mautatia.
Residents of Calhoun and Liberty Counties and the surrounding area rely on our local hospital for emergencies and have for generations and wish the board and Alliant Management Company all the best in their efforts to restore the hospital and continue to offer quality health care for future generations.