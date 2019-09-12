Local volunteers giving Altha streets a facelift

Calhoun County Community Foundation - If you’re passing thru Altha, make sure you stop and enjoy the new landscaping around all of the Main Street stop signs. Thanks to Amanda Combs Reisen, and a team of volunteers, Altha’s Main Street has been getting a face lift. A few weeks ago, several volunteers planted flower beds around the stop signs and over the past weekend several more volunteers joined the effort to lay bricks around those beds.
When the original Altha School was torn down due to damage, Amanda contacted Sue Price about using some of the bricks from the building as edging stones for the flower beds. It was a perfect way to keep the memory of the White Building alive.
Crews plan on continuing this project by completing beds in front of Altha School and some areas near the Town Hall. The Calhoun County Community Foundation donated all of the concrete used to set the beds in place but more donations are needed.
If you or your business is willing to donate any of the following items please take them to Altha’s Town Hall and let them know they are for Amanda Reisen and the Altha beautification project.
1. Brown cypress mulch 10 bags
2. Perennial plants 20 plants