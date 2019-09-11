BRISTOL – Eva Elizabeth Brewer Dalton, 85, of Bristol, went to Heaven on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at home surrounded by family after bravely battling Parkinson’s disease and dementia.
She was born in Tarboro, NC on Aug. 23, 1934 to Nora Elizabeth Ramsey Brewer and John Frank Brewer, Sr.
She was a 1953 graduate of Tarboro High School. She attended Holmes Bible College in Greenville, SC for two years.
She came to Bristol to be near her Ramsey relatives during the summer of 1955 and was introduced to Carlton Dalton at the Bristol PH Church. They later married there at one minute past midnight on Aug. 22, 1957 and enjoyed 62 wonderful years together. They had one son, David, in 1961, who was her pride and joy.
She worked as a Liberty County School bus driver for 29 years, retiring in 1995. Many who rode Miss Elizabeth’s bus as children fondly remember riding to school with her and enjoying a free roller coaster ride in the back of the bus as she bounced over the cattle gap at Torreya State Park. She also worked alongside Carlton for many years in their daylily business, “Dalton’s Daylilies.”
She loved chocolate ice cream and peppermint candy and enjoyed talking on the phone with friends, doing crossword puzzles, and watching game shows. Spending time and traveling with her many friends in both the Calhoun and Liberty County Senior Citizens Associations was a delight to her. She was a faithful member of the Bristol PH Church. Her faith in Jesus helped sustain her during her years of sickness.
She was preceded in death by her parents and younger brother, John Frank Brewer, Jr.
She was so proud of her family and cherished each one of them. She especially loved the yearly, summer visits of the great-grandchildren. She leaves behind husband, Carlton; son, David and his wife, Kaye, of Steele, AL; granddaughter, Olivia DeVizia and her husband, Adam, of Nixa, MO; granddaughter Kristen Dalton of Bristol; and four great-grandchildren, Dalton, London, Mia, and Archer DeVizia of Nixa, MO.
A special thank you from the family to Dr. Misbah Farooqi for his many years of compassionate and excellent care of Elizabeth and to the staff of Covenant Care Hospice, especially Sarah and LaRosa, for their tremendous support during the final months of her life.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM EDT at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown prior to the funeral in the chapel at 12:00 PM EDT, with Dr. David Dalton officiating. Burial will follow at Rock Bluff Cemetery.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, Florida.