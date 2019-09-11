Legals for 09-11-19
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Wednesday, September 11. 2019
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 578 OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 12-3S-10-0160-000H-1000
Lot 10, Block “I”, and Lot 10, Block “H”, less 30 feet on East side of Lot 10, Block “H”, Cypress Park Subdivision, according to Plat of record in Office of Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida, and being in Section 12, Township 3 South South, Range 10 West. ALSO: A strip 30 feet wide East and West by 75 feet long North and South, lying between Lot 10, Block “I” and Lot 10, Block “H” and being a portion of Bay Street according to Plat of Cypress Park, all according to Cypress Park Subdivision, recorded in Office of Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida, and being in Section 12, Township 3 South, Range 10 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
David G. Hill and Shirley J. Hill
601 Edgewater Drive
Pensacola, FL 32507
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
October 4, 2019 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF UNCLAIMED PROBATE FUNDS DEPOSITED IN COURT
REGISTRY
Notice is given that, pursuant to section 733.816, Florida Statutes, unclaimed probate funds of $8,797.54 are being held for JAMES DAWSON in the registry of court, deposited in the Estate of BARBARA DAWSON, deceased; case 2016 PR 15.
Six months after the posting or the first publication of this notice, the Clerk of Court will deposit these funds with the Department of Financial Services after deducting fees and any costs of publication. Any person or entity entitled to such funds may obtain them by compliance with applicable provisions of 733.816, Fla. Stat., within 10 years from the date of deposit with the Department of Financial Services, after which time the funds will escheat to the state.
Dated August 5, 2019
Carla A. Hand
Calhoun County Clerk of the Circuit Court
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF UNCLAIMED PROBATE FUNDS DEPOSITED IN COURT
REGISTRY
Notice is given that, pursuant to section 733.816, Florida Statutes, unclaimed probate funds of $8,797.54 are being held for VICTORY DAMSON the registry of court, deposited in the Estate of BARBARA DAMSON, deceased; case 2016 PR 15.
Six months after the posting or the first publication of this notice, the Clerk of Court will deposit these funds with the Department of Financial Services after deducting fees and any costs of publication. Any person or entity entitled to such funds may obtain them by compliance with applicable provisions of 733.816, Fla. Stat., within 10 years from the date of deposit with the Department of Financial Services, after which time the funds will escheat to the state.
Dated August 5, 2019
Carla A. Hand
Calhoun County Clerk of the Circuit Court
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF UNCLAIMED PROBATE FUNDS DEPOSITED IN COURT
REGISTRY
Notice is given that, pursuant to section 733.816, Florida Statutes, unclaimed probate funds of $8,797.54 are being held for JOEANN DAMSON the registry of court, deposited in the Estate of BARBARA DAMSON, deceased; case 2016 PR 15.
Six months after the posting or the first publication of this notice, the Clerk of Court will deposit these funds with the Department of Financial Services after deducting fees and any costs of publication. Any person or entity entitled to such funds may obtain them by compliance with applicable provisions of 733.816, Fla. Stat., within 10 years from the date of deposit with the Department of Financial Services, after which time the funds will escheat to the state.
Dated August 5, 2019
Carla A. Hand
Calhoun County Clerk of the Circuit Court
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF UNCLAIMED PROBATE FUNDS DEPOSITED IN COURT
REGISTRY
Notice is given that, pursuant to section 733.816, Florida Statutes, unclaimed probate funds of $8,797.54 are being held for LISA DAMSON the registry of court, deposited in the Estate of BARBARA DAMSON, deceased; case 2016 PR 15.
Six months after the posting or the first publication of this notice, the Clerk of Court will deposit these funds with the Department of Financial Services after deducting fees and any costs of publication. Any person or entity entitled to such funds may obtain them by compliance with applicable provisions of 733.816, Fla. Stat., within 10 years from the date of deposit with the Department of Financial Services, after which time the funds will escheat to the state.
Dated August 5, 2019
Carla A. Hand
Calhoun County Clerk of the Circuit Court
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF UNCLAIMED PROBATE FUNDS DEPOSITED IN COURT
REGISTRY
Notice is given that, pursuant to section 733.816, Florida Statutes, unclaimed probate funds of $24,213.65 are being held for JAMES DAMSON the registry of court, deposited in the Estate of BARBARA DAMSON, deceased; case 2016 PR 15.
Six months after the posting or the first publication of this notice, the Clerk of Court will deposit these funds with the Department of Financial Services after deducting fees and any costs of publication. Any person or entity entitled to such funds may obtain them by compliance with applicable provisions of 733.816, Fla. Stat., within 10 years from the date of deposit with the Department of Financial Services, after which time the funds will escheat to the state.
Dated August 5, 2019
Carla A. Hand
Calhoun County Clerk of the Circuit Court
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 19000006CAAXMX
DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE HOLDERS OF THE DOVER MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION, GRANTOR TRUST CERTIFICATE SERIES 2004-A,
Plaintiff,
-vs-
ROBERT EARL MELVIN A/K/A ROBERT E. MELVIN A/K/A ROBERT MELVIN; NORMA E. MELVIN; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure dated August 15, 2019 and entered in Case No. 19000006CAAXMX, of the Circuit Court of the 14TH Judicial Circuit in and for CALHOUN County, Florida wherein DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE HOLDERS OF THE DOVER MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION, GRANTOR TRUST CERTIFICATE SERIES 2004-A, is the Plaintiff and MELVIN, NORMA AND ROBERT, el al, are defendants. The Clerk of the Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the FRONT STEPS OF THE CALHOUN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 20859 E. Central Ave., Blountstown, FL. 32424 at 11:00 a.m. CT, on October 31, 2019, in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure, to wit:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4, THENCE EAST 350 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 350 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN EAST 175 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 350 FEET, THENCE RUN WEST 175 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 350 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND BEING IN SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 10 WEST, IN CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711.
Dated this 23rd day of August, 2019.
Clara A. Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By Lori Flowers, DC
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF POTENTIAL VOTER
REGISTRATION INELIGIBILITY
The Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections, has received information that the persons listed below are potentially ineligible to be registered to vote. Failure to contact this office within 30 days after this notice is published may result in a determination of ineligibility by the Supervisor of Elections and removal of the registered voter’s name from the statewide voter registration system. You should contact this office at 850-674-8568 to receive information regarding the basis for the potential ineligibility and instructions on how to resolve the matter, or request additional assistance if needed.
The Supervisor of Elections will make a determination no less than 30 days after this published notice and if removed will notify the voter of the determination and action taken.
Kenneth A. Best, 18583 NE Live Oak Ln., Blountstown, FL 32424
Tracey D. Brown, 11073 SE CR 69, Blountstown, FL 32424
Holly Newton, 20766 NW Willow Bend Rd., Altha, FL 32421
Legal Notice
R & R WAREHOUSES
NOTICE OF SALE
On September 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (CST), R & R Warehouses will dispose of the contents of three (3) storage units from 19300 State Road West, Blountstown and two (2) storage unit from 10543 North St., Bristol, FL.
The units are believed to contain household and/or personal property of the following tenants:
Angela Nowling
Melissa Cataldo
Debra Parmer
Thomas Arnold
Todd Faught
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT PURSUANT TO A WRIT OF EXECUTION hereto issued out of the County Court, of Bay County, Florida, Case No. 17000066CA on August 16, 2018, in the matter of Innovations Federal Credit Union -vs- Makayla Marie Hollis, I, Glenn Kimbrel, As Sheriff of Calhoun County, Florida, have levied upon all the right, title and interest of the defendant(s) personal property, to-wit:
2014 Toyota
VIN# 4T4BF1FK9ER414742
I shall offer this property for sale, on the steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, State of Florida, on the 14th day of October, 2019, at the hour of 9:00 A.M. or as soon thereafter as possible. I will offer for sale all the said defendant(s), Makayla Marie Hollis, right, title and interest in the aforesaid personal property, at public auction and will sell the same, subject to taxes, all prior liens, encumbrances and judgments, if any to the highest and best bidder for CASH IN HAND. The proceeds to be applied as far as may be to the payment of costs and the satisfaction of the above described execution.
Said vehicle may be viewed prior to auction date at Mallory Towing located at 18329 Main Street N., Blountstown, FL 32424
Glenn Kimbrel
Sheriff, Calhoun County
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
Case #: 2017-CA-000019
Selene Finance LP
Plaintiff,
-vs.-
Mitchell Earl Cooley a/k/a Earl Cooley Mitchell; Caitlin Griffin a/k/a Caitlin Jansen; Joseph Edward Maxwell, III; Erica Nicole Griffin a/k/a Erica Nicole Knowles a/k/a Erica Griffin; Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Creditors, Lienors, and Trustees of Lisa Michelle Cooley a/k/a Lisa M. Cooley a/k/a Lisa Michelle Colley, Deceased, and All Other Persons Claiming by and Through, Under, Against The Named Defendant (s); Derek Anthony Jansen; Brian Henry Knowles a/k/a Brian H. Knowles; Taylor, Bean and Whitaker Mortgage Corp.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to order rescheduling foreclosure sale or Final Judgment, entered in Civil Case No. 2017-CA-000019 of the Circuit Court of the 14th Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein Selene Finance LP, Plaintiff and Mitchell Earl Cooley a/k/a Earl Cooley Mitchell are defendant(s), I, Clerk of Court, Carla A. Hand, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash ON THE FRONT STEPS OF THE CALHOUN COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT 20859 CENTRAL AVENUE EAST, BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA 32424 AT 11:00 A.M.CENTRAL STANDARD TIME on October 17, 2019, the following described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to-wit:
COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 2 SOUTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE SOUTH 88°05’00” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 853.40 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTINUE SOUTH 88°05’00” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 420.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°32’07” WEST A DISTANCE OF 210.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88°05’00” WEST A DISTANCE OF 420.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°32’07” EAST A DISTANCE OF 210.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. TOGETHER WITH A 30’ EASEMENT FOR ACCESS AND UTILITIES: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 2 SOUTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE SOUTH 88°05’00” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 853.40 FEET THENCE SOUTH 00°32’07” WEST A DISTANCE OF 30.01 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88°05’00” WEST A DISTANCE OF 853.57 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°52’10” EAST A DISTANCE OF 30.01 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN MANUFACTURED HOME, YEAR: 2008, MAKE: NOBILITY, VIN#: N813557A AND VIN#: N813557B.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, call 711.
Carla A. Hand
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
Calhoun County, Florida
Lori Flowers,
DEPUTY CLERK OF COURT
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 578 OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 12-3S-10-0160-000H-1000
Lot 10, Block “I”, and Lot 10, Block “H”, less 30 feet on East side of Lot 10, Block “H”, Cypress Park Subdivision, according to Plat of record in Office of Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida, and being in Section 12, Township 3 South South, Range 10 West. ALSO: A strip 30 feet wide East and West by 75 feet long North and South, lying between Lot 10, Block “I” and Lot 10, Block “H” and being a portion of Bay Street according to Plat of Cypress Park, all according to Cypress Park Subdivision, recorded in Office of Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida, and being in Section 12, Township 3 South, Range 10 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
David G. Hill and Shirley J. Hill
601 Edgewater Drive
Pensacola, FL 32507
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
October 4, 2019 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF UNCLAIMED PROBATE FUNDS DEPOSITED IN COURT
REGISTRY
Notice is given that, pursuant to section 733.816, Florida Statutes, unclaimed probate funds of $8,797.54 are being held for JAMES DAWSON in the registry of court, deposited in the Estate of BARBARA DAWSON, deceased; case 2016 PR 15.
Six months after the posting or the first publication of this notice, the Clerk of Court will deposit these funds with the Department of Financial Services after deducting fees and any costs of publication. Any person or entity entitled to such funds may obtain them by compliance with applicable provisions of 733.816, Fla. Stat., within 10 years from the date of deposit with the Department of Financial Services, after which time the funds will escheat to the state.
Dated August 5, 2019
Carla A. Hand
Calhoun County Clerk of the Circuit Court
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF UNCLAIMED PROBATE FUNDS DEPOSITED IN COURT
REGISTRY
Notice is given that, pursuant to section 733.816, Florida Statutes, unclaimed probate funds of $8,797.54 are being held for VICTORY DAMSON the registry of court, deposited in the Estate of BARBARA DAMSON, deceased; case 2016 PR 15.
Six months after the posting or the first publication of this notice, the Clerk of Court will deposit these funds with the Department of Financial Services after deducting fees and any costs of publication. Any person or entity entitled to such funds may obtain them by compliance with applicable provisions of 733.816, Fla. Stat., within 10 years from the date of deposit with the Department of Financial Services, after which time the funds will escheat to the state.
Dated August 5, 2019
Carla A. Hand
Calhoun County Clerk of the Circuit Court
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF UNCLAIMED PROBATE FUNDS DEPOSITED IN COURT
REGISTRY
Notice is given that, pursuant to section 733.816, Florida Statutes, unclaimed probate funds of $8,797.54 are being held for JOEANN DAMSON the registry of court, deposited in the Estate of BARBARA DAMSON, deceased; case 2016 PR 15.
Six months after the posting or the first publication of this notice, the Clerk of Court will deposit these funds with the Department of Financial Services after deducting fees and any costs of publication. Any person or entity entitled to such funds may obtain them by compliance with applicable provisions of 733.816, Fla. Stat., within 10 years from the date of deposit with the Department of Financial Services, after which time the funds will escheat to the state.
Dated August 5, 2019
Carla A. Hand
Calhoun County Clerk of the Circuit Court
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF UNCLAIMED PROBATE FUNDS DEPOSITED IN COURT
REGISTRY
Notice is given that, pursuant to section 733.816, Florida Statutes, unclaimed probate funds of $8,797.54 are being held for LISA DAMSON the registry of court, deposited in the Estate of BARBARA DAMSON, deceased; case 2016 PR 15.
Six months after the posting or the first publication of this notice, the Clerk of Court will deposit these funds with the Department of Financial Services after deducting fees and any costs of publication. Any person or entity entitled to such funds may obtain them by compliance with applicable provisions of 733.816, Fla. Stat., within 10 years from the date of deposit with the Department of Financial Services, after which time the funds will escheat to the state.
Dated August 5, 2019
Carla A. Hand
Calhoun County Clerk of the Circuit Court
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF UNCLAIMED PROBATE FUNDS DEPOSITED IN COURT
REGISTRY
Notice is given that, pursuant to section 733.816, Florida Statutes, unclaimed probate funds of $24,213.65 are being held for JAMES DAMSON the registry of court, deposited in the Estate of BARBARA DAMSON, deceased; case 2016 PR 15.
Six months after the posting or the first publication of this notice, the Clerk of Court will deposit these funds with the Department of Financial Services after deducting fees and any costs of publication. Any person or entity entitled to such funds may obtain them by compliance with applicable provisions of 733.816, Fla. Stat., within 10 years from the date of deposit with the Department of Financial Services, after which time the funds will escheat to the state.
Dated August 5, 2019
Carla A. Hand
Calhoun County Clerk of the Circuit Court
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 19000006CAAXMX
DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE HOLDERS OF THE DOVER MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION, GRANTOR TRUST CERTIFICATE SERIES 2004-A,
Plaintiff,
-vs-
ROBERT EARL MELVIN A/K/A ROBERT E. MELVIN A/K/A ROBERT MELVIN; NORMA E. MELVIN; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure dated August 15, 2019 and entered in Case No. 19000006CAAXMX, of the Circuit Court of the 14TH Judicial Circuit in and for CALHOUN County, Florida wherein DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE HOLDERS OF THE DOVER MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION, GRANTOR TRUST CERTIFICATE SERIES 2004-A, is the Plaintiff and MELVIN, NORMA AND ROBERT, el al, are defendants. The Clerk of the Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the FRONT STEPS OF THE CALHOUN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 20859 E. Central Ave., Blountstown, FL. 32424 at 11:00 a.m. CT, on October 31, 2019, in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure, to wit:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4, THENCE EAST 350 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 350 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN EAST 175 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 350 FEET, THENCE RUN WEST 175 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 350 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND BEING IN SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 10 WEST, IN CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711.
Dated this 23rd day of August, 2019.
Clara A. Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By Lori Flowers, DC
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF POTENTIAL VOTER
REGISTRATION INELIGIBILITY
The Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections, has received information that the persons listed below are potentially ineligible to be registered to vote. Failure to contact this office within 30 days after this notice is published may result in a determination of ineligibility by the Supervisor of Elections and removal of the registered voter’s name from the statewide voter registration system. You should contact this office at 850-674-8568 to receive information regarding the basis for the potential ineligibility and instructions on how to resolve the matter, or request additional assistance if needed.
The Supervisor of Elections will make a determination no less than 30 days after this published notice and if removed will notify the voter of the determination and action taken.
Kenneth A. Best, 18583 NE Live Oak Ln., Blountstown, FL 32424
Tracey D. Brown, 11073 SE CR 69, Blountstown, FL 32424
Holly Newton, 20766 NW Willow Bend Rd., Altha, FL 32421
Legal Notice
R & R WAREHOUSES
NOTICE OF SALE
On September 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (CST), R & R Warehouses will dispose of the contents of three (3) storage units from 19300 State Road West, Blountstown and two (2) storage unit from 10543 North St., Bristol, FL.
The units are believed to contain household and/or personal property of the following tenants:
Angela Nowling
Melissa Cataldo
Debra Parmer
Thomas Arnold
Todd Faught
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT PURSUANT TO A WRIT OF EXECUTION hereto issued out of the County Court, of Bay County, Florida, Case No. 17000066CA on August 16, 2018, in the matter of Innovations Federal Credit Union -vs- Makayla Marie Hollis, I, Glenn Kimbrel, As Sheriff of Calhoun County, Florida, have levied upon all the right, title and interest of the defendant(s) personal property, to-wit:
2014 Toyota
VIN# 4T4BF1FK9ER414742
I shall offer this property for sale, on the steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, State of Florida, on the 14th day of October, 2019, at the hour of 9:00 A.M. or as soon thereafter as possible. I will offer for sale all the said defendant(s), Makayla Marie Hollis, right, title and interest in the aforesaid personal property, at public auction and will sell the same, subject to taxes, all prior liens, encumbrances and judgments, if any to the highest and best bidder for CASH IN HAND. The proceeds to be applied as far as may be to the payment of costs and the satisfaction of the above described execution.
Said vehicle may be viewed prior to auction date at Mallory Towing located at 18329 Main Street N., Blountstown, FL 32424
Glenn Kimbrel
Sheriff, Calhoun County
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
Case #: 2017-CA-000019
Selene Finance LP
Plaintiff,
-vs.-
Mitchell Earl Cooley a/k/a Earl Cooley Mitchell; Caitlin Griffin a/k/a Caitlin Jansen; Joseph Edward Maxwell, III; Erica Nicole Griffin a/k/a Erica Nicole Knowles a/k/a Erica Griffin; Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Creditors, Lienors, and Trustees of Lisa Michelle Cooley a/k/a Lisa M. Cooley a/k/a Lisa Michelle Colley, Deceased, and All Other Persons Claiming by and Through, Under, Against The Named Defendant (s); Derek Anthony Jansen; Brian Henry Knowles a/k/a Brian H. Knowles; Taylor, Bean and Whitaker Mortgage Corp.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to order rescheduling foreclosure sale or Final Judgment, entered in Civil Case No. 2017-CA-000019 of the Circuit Court of the 14th Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein Selene Finance LP, Plaintiff and Mitchell Earl Cooley a/k/a Earl Cooley Mitchell are defendant(s), I, Clerk of Court, Carla A. Hand, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash ON THE FRONT STEPS OF THE CALHOUN COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT 20859 CENTRAL AVENUE EAST, BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA 32424 AT 11:00 A.M.CENTRAL STANDARD TIME on October 17, 2019, the following described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to-wit:
COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 2 SOUTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE SOUTH 88°05’00” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 853.40 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTINUE SOUTH 88°05’00” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 420.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°32’07” WEST A DISTANCE OF 210.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88°05’00” WEST A DISTANCE OF 420.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°32’07” EAST A DISTANCE OF 210.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. TOGETHER WITH A 30’ EASEMENT FOR ACCESS AND UTILITIES: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 2 SOUTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE SOUTH 88°05’00” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 853.40 FEET THENCE SOUTH 00°32’07” WEST A DISTANCE OF 30.01 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88°05’00” WEST A DISTANCE OF 853.57 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°52’10” EAST A DISTANCE OF 30.01 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN MANUFACTURED HOME, YEAR: 2008, MAKE: NOBILITY, VIN#: N813557A AND VIN#: N813557B.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, call 711.
Carla A. Hand
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
Calhoun County, Florida
Lori Flowers,
DEPUTY CLERK OF COURT
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)