CALHOUN COUNTY
September 5
Joseph Daniel Spence - arson/1st degree dwelling building people present.
September 6
Jeffery Scott Ammons - possession of methamphetamine, possession of naracotic equipment - possess and or use
Wesley Anderton Hill - convicted felon registration
Dustin Manning - heroin sell/schedule 1, possession of naracotic equipment - possess and or use, out of county warrant
John Timothy Oates - lar/grand theft 5000 or more less than 10K dollars; sale of stolen property/deal stolen property via internet 300 dollars more; larc/grand theft 5000 or more less than 10K dollars; sale of stole property/deal stolen property via internet 300 dollars more; violation of probation
Heather Lynn Pierce - convicted felon registration
September 7
Robert William Andrews - VOP, nonmoving traffic violation/driving while license suspended, 3rd or subsq. offense
Chevy Paul Nichols - evidence-destroying/tamper with or fabricate physical; possession of methamphetamine; resist officer/obstruct without violence; violation of probation
Stephen Rogers - battery/touch or strike
September 9
David Allen Attaway - domestic battery, possessio of weapon by convicted felon firearm or conceal weapon, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill
Dillon Chance Carpenter - non support of children or spouse
Sheriff's Log for 09/11/19
