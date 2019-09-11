Otto Samek Jr, passed away September 8, 2019 at his home in Bascom, Florida.
Mr. Samek was born September 18, 1941 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Otto Samek Sr. and Lillian Sacco; he was 77. Otto moved to Bascom, about four years ago after his retirement as a truck driver.
Other than his parents Otto was proceeded in death by his brother Spence Burton.
Survivors include his son Edward Vega of New Port Richie; a daughter Irene Fields and her husband Thomas of Bascom; twelve grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at adamsfh.com or 850-674-5449