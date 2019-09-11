Infant baby girl, Quinn Mckenzie Warner, age 8 days old, went home to be with the Lord on September 2, 2019.
Quinn was born on August 25, 2019 in Portsmouth, Virginia.
Survivors include her parents, Emily and Jacob of Newport News, VA; brother, Davis Warner of Newport News, VA; maternal grandparents, Richard and Mary Frank Brooks of Altha, FL; paternal grandparents, James and Monica Warner of Altha, FL; paternal great-grandparents, June and Carl Helms of Marianna, FL and Linda Fetherhoff of Tennessee.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 3:00 pm (CDT) at the First Baptist Church in Altha, FL with Reverend Jim McIntosh officiating. Anyone wishing to make contribution may make them to The Doorways, 612 E. Marshall Street, Richmond, VA 23219-1846.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.