Jeffrey Scott Thomas, age 41, of Altha, Florida (Glory Hill Community), passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 in Blountstown.
Jeffrey was born on September 10, 1978 in Blountstown to Jeffrey Stapleton and Patricia Thomas and had lived in Calhoun County for the past 10 months coming from Nashville, TN. He was manager and cook at different restaurants, loved playing games, watching sports, fishing and gardening. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Stapleton and was of the Pentecostal Faith.
Survivors include his mother, Patricia Rutherford of Glory Hill Community; one brother, Mathew Lee Thomas of Montana; maternal grandmother, Mary Hilton of Knoxville, TN.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 am (CDT) at Glory Hill Church in the Glory Hill Community with Reverend Riley Adams officiating. Interment followed in Glory Hill Cemetery.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.