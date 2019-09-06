Mr. Thomas Delton Webb, age 71, of Altha, FL passed away Tuesday September 3, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL.
Delton was born on October 8, 1947 in Blountstown, FL to Marvin Hilton Webb and Lena Bell (Perkins) Webb and had lived in Calhoun County all of his life. He was a retired correctional officer with the Florida Department of Corrections with over 20 years of service. Delton was a member of the Jaycees Club, an avid golfer, fisherman, loved to mow the lawn and telling jokes. Delton served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He attended Macedonia First Baptist Church in Blountstown, FL. Delton was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Hilton Webb and Lena Bell (Perkins) Webb, brother, Hayward Webb.
Survivors include,
Two sons, Marty Webb and wife, Lorrie of the Shady Grove Community
Tony Webb of Youngstown, FL
One daughter, Tammy McKinnie and husband, Bryant of Grand Ridge, FL
One brother, Roger Webb and wife, Cathy of Headland, AL
One sister, Debbie Carpenter and husband, Mike of Headland, AL
8 grandchildren, Bonnie Connell, Jay Morris, Michael Morris, Cheri Webb, Brittany Webb, Logan McKinnie, Kayla McKinnie, Paige McKinnie, Craig Phillips, and Summer Dinison.
9 great-grandchildren
Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 3:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend David Wood officiating. Interment will follow in Nettle Ridge Cemetery in Blountstown. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 5:00 pm (CDT) until 7:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.