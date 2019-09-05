Tiger volleyball edges Altha Wildcats win JV match over Tigers

The Lady Tigers picked up their first win of the season against Altha last Tuesday night. It also marked the first district win as well. The Tigers jumped out to a quick first winning 25-9 but saw a surge from the Wildcats losing the second set 21-25. The Tigers would regroup and take the next two sets 25-19, 25-10.
Leading the Tigers in kills was Senior Sarah Shuler with 16 kills, Freshman Kamryn Parrish with 9 kills, Senior Kendall Hatchett with 8 kills and Junior Jaren Williams with 7. The Tigers combined for 45 kills on the night. Sophomore setter Emma Castaneda tallied 35 assists. Junior Cydnee Eubanks ended the game with with 15 digs and had 9 aces.
Sophomore Middle Shelbi Dawson had 2 blocks.
"We are a younger team that is going to get better the more we play together. I've seen a huge improvement in them the last 2 weeks and I expect us to continue to grow and get better. We've got a challenging schedule this year thats going to test us," said Coach Summers. The Tigers currently are 1-2 on the season taking losses to 5A Arnold and 4A North Bay Haven. You can catch them in action this week at home on Thursday against Arnold. Jv will start at 5 and Varsity at 6.
The JV Lady Tigers lost a hard fought battle with the Altha Wildcats last Tuesday. They won the first set 25-9 and then lost the last two sets by 23-25 and 14-16. Leading the JV team in kills was Kat Blackburn with 8 and Avery Layne with 6 kills. Billie Thurman led in digs with 5 and also tallied 4 aces. Kat Blackburn also had 12 assists on the day.