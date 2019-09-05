Hurricane Dorian bashes Bahamas; skirts Fl. coast

Thursday, September 5. 2019
Hurricane Dorian lashed the Bahamas this weekend with category 5 winds up to 185 mph causing extensive damage and several casualties.

The hurricane, downgraded to a category 3, is finally starting to move up the east coast of Florida and could possibly make landfall in South Carolina or North Carolina later this week. The Florida coastline is expected to receive heavy rains, storm surge and tropical storm force winds through Wednesday.

The Weather Channel and the national media have completely ignored the fact that category 5 Hurricane Michael destroyed several counties in the Florida Panhandle on October 10, 2018. Almost a year later, residents and businesses are still trying to recover.
