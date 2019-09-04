Sheriff's Log for 09/04/19

LIBERTY COUNTY
August 26
Carolyn Davis Rosier - DUI, alcohol or drugs
August 27
Timothy Duane Hall - out of county warrant
Charles Randolph Brown - DUI, alcohol or drugs
August 28
Charles Anthony Brown - DUI, alcohol or drugs
Ladora Nunnery - violation of probation
August 29
Robert William Kersey - possession of drug paraphernalia
Jay Tyrone Jacobs - court
Gloria Jean Gargiulo - law enforcement officer felony 3 status = pre-dispo
August 30
Samantha Renna Granger - failure to appear
Jean Ellma Robert - providing false ID to LEO
Anthonio Englas - providing false ID to LEO
Reynold Laurice - code enforcement other status = pre-dispo
Charles Saintelom - code enforcement other status = pre-dispo
August 31
Jill Collins - possession of controlled substance with intent to sell
The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.