Legals for 9-04-19

Legal Notice
The Calhoun County School Board proposes to amend policies as required by Florida Statute for the Calhoun County Schools as follows:
ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES ACT
CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS
CHAPTER 6 – HUMAN RESOURCES SERVICES
Amend Policies:
Policy 6.912 Terminal Sick Leave and Vacation Pay
Entire proposals are available for viewing at the School Superintendent’s Office, Room G-20, Calhoun County Court House, Blountstown, Florida.
A hearing will be held on the above policy at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave, East, Room G-35 in Blountstown, Florida at the Regular School Board meeting beginning at 5:00 P.M., CDT, Thursday, September 10, 2019.
Danny Ryals, Board Chair Calhoun County School Board
Attest:
Darryl Taylor, Jr., Superintendent
Calhoun County Schools
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 578 OF 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 12-3S-10-0160-000H-1000
Lot 10, Block “I”, and Lot 10, Block “H”, less 30 feet on East side of Lot 10, Block “H”, Cypress Park Subdivision, according to Plat of record in Office of Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida, and being in Section 12, Township 3 South South, Range 10 West. ALSO: A strip 30 feet wide East and West by 75 feet long North and South, lying between Lot 10, Block “I” and Lot 10, Block “H” and being a portion of Bay Street according to Plat of Cypress Park, all according to Cypress Park Subdivision, recorded in Office of Clerk of Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida, and being in Section 12, Township 3 South, Range 10 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
David G. Hill and Shirley J. Hill
601 Edgewater Drive
Pensacola, FL 32507
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
October 4, 2019 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
On May 21, 2019, the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, entered final judgment against Joseph Varnum for $142,216.38 in Case No. 2018-CA-0029. Thereafter, on August 5, 2019, Joseph Varnum filed bankruptcy in Case No. 19-30857-KS in the Northern District of Florida.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company
Plaintiffvs.
BOBBY R. BARFIELD, JR. A/K/A BOBBY BARFIELD, BRANDY LYNN BARFIELD,
Defendant,
CASE NO.: 19-17-CA
NOTICE OF ACTION
PUBLISH IN THE COUNTY RECORD
TO: BOBBY R. BARFIELD, JR. A/K/A BOBBY BARFIELD
5330 NW Surfside Drive
Altha, FL 32421
(last known residence)
BRANDY LYNN BARFIELD
4740 Baker Road
Altha, Florida 32421
(last known residence)
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property in CALHOUN County, Florida:
WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN WEST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET; THENCE RUN EAST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN 100 FEET WEST FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN WEST 125 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 125 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN WEST 225 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN WEST 25 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 25 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN WEST 250 FEET, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN WEST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
COMMENCE AT A 3/4 INCH IRON PIPE (RLS 2456) MARKING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA AND RUN THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE WESTERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.86 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 34 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.49 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 45 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.12 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 34 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THE SOUTH 13.9 FEET OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PARCEL OF LAND BEING SUBJECT TO THE MAINTAINED RIGHT OF WAY OF BAKER ROAD.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
ANY PORTION OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY LYING WITHIN THE RIGHT OF WAY OF BAKER ROAD.
TOGETHER WITH MOBILE HOME(S) SITUATED THEREON.
Property Address: 6032 Maple Leaf Drive S, Jacksonville, FL 32211
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Plaintiff’s attorney, STRAUS & ASSOCIATES, P.A., 10081 Pines Blvd. Ste. C, Pembroke Pines, Fl. 33024, eMail: Service@strauslegal.com on or before thirty (30) days from the first date of publication on or before Septembert 26, 2019 and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service upon Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint filed herein.
NOTICE: ANY PERSON WITH A DISABILITY REQUIRING SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING SHOULD CONTACT 1-800-955-8771 (TDD); 1-800-955-8770 (v), VIA FLORIDA RELAY SERVICE NO LATER THAN SEVEN (7) DAYS PRIOR TO THE PROCEEDING.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711 or email ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org.
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court at CALHOUN County, Florida this 13th day of August, 2019.
Carla Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By:Lori Flowers
As Deputy Clerk
Publish in: The County Record
STRAUS & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
10081 Pines Blvd. Ste. C
Pembroke Pines, Fl. 33024
954-431-2000
eMail: Service@strauslegal.com
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY HURRICANE MICHAEL FENCE
REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
The County of Calhoun is soliciting bids from qualified contractors to replace Hurricane damaged fencing at various locations throughout the County.
Sealed bids will be accepted until 1:00 p.m. CDT, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 and will be opened publicly and read aloud the same day at 5:00 p.m. in the Emergency Operations Center located in the basement of the Calhoun County Courthouse. Bids should be submitted to:
Carla Hand County Clerk
Calhoun County Clerks Office
20859 Central Avenue, Room 130
Blountstown, Florida 32324
Bids may be delivered in person, by carrier or by mail. It is the sole responsibility of the vendor to see that his/her bid is received in proper time. No late bids will be considered.
A pre-bid meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 3rd and Thursday, September 5th at 9 AM (CST). Prospective bidders should meet with Mr. Tim Jenks either day at the Calhoun County Courthouse to be taken to the sites.
Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked “Calhoun County Fence Replacement” Include the date and time of the bid opening on the front of the envelope.
Questions regarding this bid should be directed to Tim Jenks at (850) 643-8368.
Legal Notice
INVITATION FOR BID (IFB)
Roof Repair Services IFB No. GC201`8092545-005001-5503
DESCRIPTION: Furnish all required labor, materials and equipment necessary to provide Scope-of-Service at the described location. Work is being authorized by SynergyNDS as part of the TurnKey Recovery Program℠ in limited liability partnership with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust (FMIT).
LOCATION: Calhoun County | New Courthouse | Roof Repair Services | 425 E. Central Ave, Blountstown, FL
SUBMITTAL INSTRUCTIONS: For purposes of generating bid - IFB Packet includes scope specifications and bid sheet specific to referenced project.
• Bids shall be received no later than 9/12/19 (emailed to bids@synergynds.com)
• Include Subject Line Reference: Roof Repair Services IFB No. GC2018092545_005001_5503
• Contractor is required to identify and validate all necessary task items, measurements/dimensions &/or other applicable conditions in support of described scope-of-work. Contractor’s Bid is to account for all work to be performed in accordance to trade standards and as required by Ordinance & Law (whether or not a 3rd Party Professional has provided additional comment/support material).
• Bid shall be completed and submitted using ONLY the Contractor Submittal Form (provided at the end of the IFB Packet).
• Bid award will be made based on best overall LUMP SUM project value as determined by SynergyNDS in accordance to market valuation, project demands &/or critical path. Contributing factors, in addition to price, may be considered as necessary to help determine bid award based on any additional criteria set forth by the specific FMIT Insured Member.
• Bids received after above deadline or that are not submitted in accordance to Submittal Instructions may be rejected without further explanation or contractor notification.
• SynergyNDS reserves the right to modify this IFB at any time during the bid process. Timely notice to all bidders will be given.
RETURN BID TO:
SynergyNDS / Hurricane Michael Recovery
FMIT Turnkey Recovery Program Attention: bids@synergynds.com
Request On-Site Project Visit by emailing bids@synergynds.com
Legal Notice
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF
COUNTY COMMISSIONERS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FDOT FPID NO.: 440382-1-68-01
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is seeking professional services as they apply to the construction engineering and inspection of sidewalk around Altha Public School in accordance with the County’s Local Agency Participation contract with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).
Consideration will be given to only those firms that are qualified pursuant to law and that have been prequalified by FDOT to perform the indicated types of work.
Work Types: Response Deadline: Opening Date:
10.1 – Roadway Construction Engineering and Inspection (CEI) Tuesday, September 17 at 2:00 P.M. (CT)
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. (CT)
This project is federally funded with assistance from the FDOT and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). By submitting a letter of response, the Consultant certifies that they are in compliance with FDOT Procedure No. 375-030-006 (Restriction on Consultants Eligibility to Compete for Department Contracts) and that no principle is presently suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible or voluntarily excluded from participation on this transaction by any Federal Department or Agency.
Information regarding the proposal can be obtained at the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, FL 32424 (located in the basement of the Courthouse). In order to ensure a fair, competitive, and open process, once a project is advertised for Proposals, all communications between interested firms and the County must be directed to Chelsea Ranew, Contracts and Grants Coordinator, 850-674- 8075 cranew@calhouncountygov.com.
If interested, qualified consultants are required to submit the original and five (5) copies of the letter of response to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424 by the response deadline.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed proposal for the “RFP LAP – Altha Public School Sidewalk project”. Also, please make envelope with firm name and return address.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF
THE 14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO: 19000006CAAXMX
DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE HOLDERS OF THE DOVER MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION, GRANTOR TRUST CERTIFICATE SERIES 2004-A,
Plaintiff,
vs.
ROBERT EARL MELVIN A/K/A ROBERT E. MELVIN A/K/A ROBERT MELVIN; NORMA E. MELVIN; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
(Published in The Record)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure dated August 15, 2019 and entered in Civil Case No. 19000006CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the 14TH Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE HOLDERS OF THE DOVER MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION, GRANTOR TRUST CERTIFICATE SERIES 2004-A is Plaintiff and MELVIN, NORMA AND ROBERT, et al, are Defendants. The Clerk, CARLA HAND, shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, on the Front Steps, Blountstown, Florida 32424, at 11:00 PM on October 31, 2019, in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes, the following described property located in CALHOUN County, Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4, THENCE EAST 350 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 350 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN EAST 175 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 350 FEET, THENCE RUN WEST 175 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 350 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND BEING IN SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 10 WEST, IN CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711 or email ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org.
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing was served by Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516, Fla. R. Jud. Admin, and/or by U.S. Mail to any other parties in accordance with the attached service list this ______ day of ___________, 2019.
Anthony Loney, Esq.
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN & GORDON, LLP
One East Broward Blvd, Suite 1430
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
Telephone: (954) 522-3233 | Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 108703
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE
PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
fleservice@flwlaw.com
This document was prepared by:
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN & GORDON, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
One East Broward Blvd., Suite 1430
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33301
Telephone: (954) 522-3233 | Fax (954) 200 7770
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE No. 19000085CAAXMX
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, NA.A FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST COMPANY, NA.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.A, AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-RP1,
PLAINTIFF,
-VS-
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS, CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF THE ESTATE OF MARY LEE ROWE (DECEASED), ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE OF ACTION
To: The Unknown Heirs, Beneficiaries, Devisees, Grantees, Assignors, Creditors and Trustees of the Estate of Mary Lee Rowe (Deceased)
RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 21449 SE Carey Ave., Blountstown, FL 32424
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property located in Calhoun County, Florida:
Commence at the Southwest corner of Section 34 and running thence N 00 degrees 20’ E a distance of 712.00 feet; thence E a distance of 123.00 feet; thence N 00 degrees 20’ E a distance of 100.00 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continuing N 00 degrees 20’ E a distance of 100.00 feet; thence E along the South line of a proposed 40-foot street, a distance of 100.00 feet; thence S 00 degrees 20’ W a distance of 100.00 feet; thence W a distance of 100.00 feet to the POB, in the SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 34, T1N, R8W, Calhoun County, FL.
has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action, on Tromberg Law Group, attorneys for Plaintiff, whose address is 1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100, Boca Raton, FL 33432, and file the original with the Clerk of the Court, within 30 days after the first publication of this notice, either before September 29, 2019 or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This notice shall be published once a week for two consecutive weeks in The County Record.
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: Lori Flowers, DC
Dated: 8/8/19
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Terminal Security Fence Improvements at Calhoun County Airport
This project consists of installation of approximately 460 lf of new security fence, one 24-ft automatic gate, and one 14-ft manual double-swing gate at the Calhoun County Airport.
A digital copy of the Plans and Specifications can be obtained at AVCON, INC., 320 Bayshore Drive, Suite A, Niceville, Florida 32578, (850) 678-0050. (For questions, please call John Collins at (850) 678-0050 or jcollins@avconinc.com) The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 45 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
100% Payment & Performance Bonds will be required.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $300.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Terminal Security Fence Improvements at Calhoun County Airport.”
Bids will be received until 2:00 p.m. (C.T.), on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. (C.T.). Calhoun County Board of Commissioners is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Handicapped Accessible/Fair Housing Jurisdiction.
Bidders may schedule a meeting at the airport to review the project site by contacting (850) 866-0041 between 7:00 am and 2:00 pm central time, Monday through Thursday.
The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids. All Bids shall remain firm for a period of ninety days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
CALHOUN COUNTY
STATE HOUSING INITIATIVES
PARTNERSHIP (SHIP) PROGRAM
Annual Performance Report
Pursuant to Chapter 420.907 Part VII of the Florida State Statutes, the public is hereby advised that according to the reporting requirements of the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) Program and Chapter 6-37 of the Florida Administrative Code, the SHIP Annual Performance Report for Fiscal Years 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19 (as of June 30, 2019) will be submitted to the Florida Housing Finance Corporation on or before September 15, 2019. The Annual Performance Report will be available for public review and comment Wednesday, September 4, through September 13, 2019 in the S.H.I.P. administrator’s office, Room G40 located in the basement of the Calhoun County Court House, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown Florida 32424, or on the Calhoun County website, calhouncountygov.com. The report will be made available Monday through Friday from 7:00am to 4:00pm. Members of the public may submit written comments on the report no later than 4 p.m. September 14, 2019. Comments may be mailed and/or delivered to the Calhoun County S.H.I.P. Department, at the above address, or to the following e-mail address – skelly@calhouncountygov.com
For further information please call 850-674-4551, between the hours of 7:00 am and 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday.
Legal Notice
NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME ACT PURSUANT TO SECTION 865.09, FLORIDA STATUTES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Derek Martina and James Revell desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Fiddler’s Main Street, LLC, located at 17415 Main St., Blountstown, Florida 32424 in county of Calhoun, intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Division of State, Tallahassee, Florida.
Dates this 2nd day of September, 2019
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUI
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 19000006CAAXMX
DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE HOLDERS OF THE DOVER MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION, GRANTOR TRUST CERTIFICATE SERIES 2004-A,
Plaintiff,
-vs-
ROBERT EARL MELVIN A/K/A ROBERT E. MELVIN A/K/A ROBERT MELVIN; NORMA E. MELVIN; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure dated August 15, 2019 and entered in Case No. 19000006CAAXMX, of the Circuit Court of the 14TH Judicial Circuit in and for CALHOUN County, Florida wherein DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE HOLDERS OF THE DOVER MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION, GRANTOR TRUST CERTIFICATE SERIES 2004-A, is the Plaintiff and MELVIN, NORMA AND ROBERT, el al, are defendants. The Clerk of the Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the FRONT STEPS OF THE CALHOUN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 20859 E. Central Ave., Blountstown, FL. 32424 at 11:00 a.m. CT, on October 31, 2019, in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure, to wit:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4, THENCE EAST 350 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 350 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN EAST 175 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 350 FEET, THENCE RUN WEST 175 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 350 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND BEING IN SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 10 WEST, IN CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711.
Dated this 23rd day of August, 2019.
Clara A. Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By Lori Flowers, DC
