Mrs. Cynthia Stewart Ake, age 52, of Wewahitchka, FL passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Port St. Joe, FL.
Cindy was born on March 3, 1967 in Port St. Joe to Doyle Carlton Stewart and Dorothy Louise (Newsome) Matlock and had lived in Gulf County for most of her life. She was owner and operator of Kuttin Korner beauty salon in Wewahitchka for 20 years. Cindy enjoyed fishing, (mostly in Whites River), crafts and truly loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Doyle Carlton Stewart and Dorothy Louise (Newsome) Matlock, Father in law Floyd Ake. Cindy was a member of the Assembly of God Faith.
Survivors include: Husband of 34 years, Timothy Ake of Wewahitchka, FL; One son, Dylan Ake of Wewahitchka, FL; Like a daughter, Kathy Powell of Wewahitchka, FL; Two brothers, Bill Hughes of Blountstown, FL, Allen Matlock of Port St. Joe, FL; Three sisters, Julie Stewart and special friend, Eddie Haddock of Wewahitchka, FL, Edwina Matlock of Port St. Joe, FL, Crystal and Rudy Madrid of Wewahitchka, FL; Brothers and sisters-in law, Bryon Barlow, Michael Lemieux, Dennis Ake and wife, Lucia, Lyle Ake and wife, Sybie, Clifford Ake, Gerald Ake, Amanda Haney, and Darlene Ake; Pallbearers include nephews Jacob Barlow, Adam, Buddy, Lee and Scott Ake, and Brody Lemieux; Numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00 am (CDT) at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in Wewahitchka with Reverend Joey Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Buckhorn Cemetery in Wewahitchka. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 10:00 am (CDT) until service time at 11:00 am (CDT) at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.