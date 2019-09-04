Mr. Clifford Allen Wood, age 76, of Abe Springs Community in Blountstown passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at his home.
Clifford was born on May 6, 1943 in Blountstown, FL to Arthur Ottis Wood and Lola Mae (Dykes) Wood and had lived in Abe Springs for the past 10 years coming from Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved being outdoors. He also enjoyed gardening, woodworking, tinkering and repair things. Clifford was a member of Macedonia First Baptist Church in Blountstown. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Ottis Wood and Lola Mae (Dykes) Wood.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Wood of Abe Springs; two sons: James W. Wood of Abe Springs, Troy Lee Wood of Abe Springs; two brothers: Willis Wood and wife, Bertha of Orange Springs, FL, Arthur Wood and his wife, Ruth of Abe Springs; two grandchildren: Vickie Jasmer and Kimberly Sugg; seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 am (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Tony Legear officiating. Interment followed in Old Shiloh Cemetery near Scotts Ferry.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.