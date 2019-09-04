Mr. Jerold Griffin, age 74, Wewahitchka, FL passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Panama City, FL.
Jerold was born on November 6, 1944 in Wewahitchka to Willie Lee Griffin and Causie B. (Smith) Griffin and had lived in Wewahitchka all of his life. He was a member of the Wewahitchka First Baptist Church and served with the Wewahitchka Search and Rescue. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, bird hunter and loved training bird dogs. Jerald enjoyed making boat paddles, fishing lures, and doing all kinds of mechanic work. He was a retired Boilermaker Supervisor with the St. Joe Paper Company with over 30 years of service. Jerold was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Lee Griffin and Causie B. (Smith) Griffin, two sons, Stephen and Tony Griffin, two brothers, Raymond and Bobby Griffin.
Survivors include, his wife, Mary Griffin of Wewahitchka, FL; a daughter, De Ann Wilder of Port St. Joe, FL; three step-sons: Greg Harrison and wife, Debbie of Vernon, FL, Thomas Harrison of Chipley, FL, Darin Harrison and wife, Lee of Chipley, FL; one sister, Glenda Kelley of Vernon, FL; 4 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:30 am (CDT) at the First Baptist Church in Wewahitchka, FL with Reverend Mike Stroud officiating. Interment will follow in Robert Cemetery in Honeyville, FL. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5:30 pm (CDT) until 7:00 pm (CDT) at the First Baptist Church in Wewahitchka.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.