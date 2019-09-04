Mr. Teddie Monroe Attaway, Sr. age 73, of Clarksville, FL passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his home.
Teddie was born on November 30, 1945 in Blountstown to Robert Ralph Attaway and Versie L. (Johnson) Attaway and had lived in Calhoun County all his life. He worked in construction with North Florida Construction for over 30 years and served in the United States Marine Corp. Teddie served on the Calhoun County School Board and helped found the Carr Clarksville Volunteer Fire Department in 1975. He loved hunting and fishing and being on the Chipola River but most of all he truly loved his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Ralph Attaway and Versie L. (Johnson) Attaway, son, Paris Wayne Attaway, daughter, Robin Attaway, brother, Fred Attaway, two grandchildren, Madison and Mason Attaway.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Linda Attaway of Clarksville, FL; two sons: Teddie M. Attaway, Jr. of Clarksville, FL, David A. Attaway of Clarksville, FL; a daughter, Tammy L. Attaway of Clarksville, FL; adopted son, Curtis Bennett and wife, Jessie of Blountstown, FL; four sisters: Helen Dodson and husband, Walter of Ashford, AL, Joyce James of Clarksville, FL, Linda Gay of Clarksville, FL, Elaine Williams and husband, Ray of Clarksville, FL; ten grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 4:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Allen Austin officiating. Memorialization was by cremation.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.