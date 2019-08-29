Tigers cruise to 43-10 win

Blountstown scored on the first play of the 2nd quarter converting a 4th and 18 when Treven Smith snagged a Pumphrey pass away from two Marlin defenders at the goal line. A two-point conversion run failed but the Tigers extended their lead to 18-0. The Marlins would get on the board on their next possession. Finding success mostly through the air Arnold would reach the Tiger 15-yard line and converted a 32-yard field goal cutting the Tiger lead to 18-3 with 9:28 left in the half. The Tigers would answer with their best drive of the night. A 12-play 71-yard drive taking 6:28 off the clock put another TD on the board when Treven Smith crossed the goal line with a 4-yard run. Pola McCloud added the extra point and the Tigers added to their 25-3 lead with 3:02 to go in the half. The Tigers were not done. An incomplete Marlin 4th and 11 pass gave Blountstown the ball back with :47 left in the half on their own 44-yard line. After two running plays, Pumphrey found McCloud with a 32 yard pass down to the Marlin 1-yard line. Garrett Martin finished the drive with a 1-yard plunge and the Tigers went into the half with a 31-3 lead.
Arnold received the second half kickoff and moved the ball to midfield but was forced to punt the ball away. The Tiger offense took over where it left off in the first half. On the Tigers first offensive play of the second half, Treven Smith ripped off a 53-yard run. Four plays later Mikis Engram scored from 1-yard out with 7:02 left in the 3rd quarter. The score pushed the Tiger lead to 37-3.
The Marlins would catch a break to start the 4th quarter after recovering a Tiger fumble on the Blountstown 35-yard line. The Marlins scored 4 plays later on a 3-yard run and the extra point cut the Tiger lead to 37-10. Blountstown would grab the momentum right back on the kickoff when Treven Smith out raced all defenders going 73 yards for the final score of the night and the 43-10 victory.
Treven Smith had the “hat trick” for the Tigers with a rushing, receiving and kick return for a touchdown. Smith lead the rushing attack with 103 yards on 9 carries. Sophomore Darian Mills added 44 yards on 7 touches with Alex Valdez and Garrett Martin chipping in 40 yards each. Pola McCloud had two big catches for 83 yards. QB Logan Pumphrey completed 3 of 4 passes for 116 yards. The offense churned out 383 yards on 46 plays mostly in the first half.
The Tiger defense played “lights out” most of the night with linebacker Zeb Kelley leading the way with 7 solo tackles and 5 assists for a total of 12 tackles. Cane Miller finished with 10 tackles with Alex Valdez and Mikis Engram adding 9 and 7 tackles each. Cody Peavy, Joseph Rector and Brent McCrone recorded a QB sack. Treven Smith ended a Marlin drive with an interception, the Tigers lone take-away
.
Blountstown will have an open week this Friday night, a time of rest and recovery. The next game will be a home game against Class 4A Marianna on Friday, September 6th. Marianna beat Chipley in the season opener for both teams 34-14. This will mark the first home game in 51 weeks. The Tigers only had two home games last year due to Hurricane Michael. The last home game for the Tigers was on September 14th of last year against Northview. Game time on Friday, September 6th will be 7:00 PM CT.