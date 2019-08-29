2019 BHS graduate makes it to second round of auditions

Hunter Clark, a 2019 Blountstown High School graduate, made a huge decision recently to reach for his dreams by signing up for the American Idol auditions being held at the Civic Center in Tallahassee. Hunter wasn’t the only one with dreams at the auditions. There were over 2,000 others ready to display their talents.
The popular television talent show has launched some winners and finalists into major careers like Carrie Underwood, Taylor Hicks, Kelly Clarkson and last year’s winner Laine Hardy.
According to Hunter’s mother, Kristy Pazarin, Hunter has been playing the guitar since age 9, a student of his father, Brad Clark.
“Hunter performed at Baccalaureate for his graduating class last year. He gets his love and passion for music from boths his mother’s family and father’s family,” his mom Kristy said Monday.
Hunter is the son of Brad Clark of Clarksville, Florida, and Kristy Plazarin and the late Larry Plazarin of Blountstown, Florida. Proud grandparents are Ann Clark, and Janet and Eddie Williams.
“His family had always encouraged him to audition for the show, but he said he wanted to wait until he felt like it was the right time and he was ready,” his mom proudly stated.
Although Hunter plays the guitar and enjoys all genres of music, his favorite is country. With no formal music or singing lessons, with the exception of his dad teaching him how to play the guitar, his talent is all natural.
When Hunter finally got his turn in Tallahassee, the producers judging the acts made him their fifth pick out of the 800-1000 that had performed before him. After a meeting with producers, Hunter, his mom and friends left Tallahassee with smiles on their faces. Hunter was one of only 15 picks out of over 2,000 auditions to continue to the second round of auditions. A large crowd of family and friends welcomed him back to Blountstown at Magnolia Square Friday afternoon. Hunter and his family must now wait for confirmation on the date and location of round 2.
Should Hunter make it through the second round of auditions, Blountstown will see one of their own perform for Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie for that coveted golden ticket to Hollywood when season 18 of American Idol begins.