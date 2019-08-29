Saying good-bye to Altha’s historic “White Building”

Built in 1926 the historic Altha School White Building has stood strong through generations until this past week. After years of wear and tear and damage sustained during Hurricane Michael, this beautiful piece of history came to it’s end.
The first class graduated from the white building in 1927 and the final class graduated in 2017 when the new Altha School was built.

While what’s left of the White Building lays in piles of debris, the memories made there can never be destroyed.

