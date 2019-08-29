Altha man is facing serious charges after Facebook post

On the evening of Tuesday, August 20, 2019, investigators with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information about a disturbing Facebook post regarding a potential shooting at Altha School. A comment made on the Facebook post was in reference to a specific threat to construction workers on the Altha School campus. The historic Altha School building which currently sits adjacent to the new Altha School campus is in the process of being torn down due to damage caused by Hurricane Michael. This sparked some controversy among some citizens who believed the historic building should be salvaged.
A Facebook post was made in reference to local citizens protesting the demolition. A comment under the post was made under the Facebook profile of Mayo Phillips. The comments posted under the profile of Mayo Phillips referenced shooting demolition workers sniper style with a rifle. Mayo Phillips was then questioned by another Facebook user who inquired if he was referring to shooting at the protesters. Mayo commenced again and confirmed that he was referring to shooting the demolition workers.
Mayo Phillips was identified by his Facebook profile as Phillip Mayo. Deputies of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Phillip Mayo at his residence on Willow Bend Road in Altha, Florida. Mayo, who came to the door with a semi-automatic handgun was detained and subsequently transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
Mayo was questioned by investigators of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Special Agents of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Mayo admitted to making the threatening comments on Facebook. Mayo confirmed that he did have the type of firearm that was specifically mentioned in the Facebook post. Mayo was apologetic and offered that he did not have intentions on carrying out the threat; however he was upset about the demolition of the school.
Mayo was subsequently charged with: Written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism which is a second degree felony.