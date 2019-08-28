Mr. Clifford Allen Wood, age 76, of Abe Springs Community in Blountstown passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at his home.
Clifford was born on May 6, 1943 in Blountstown, FL to Arthur Ottis Wood and Lola Mae (Dykes) Wood and had lived in Abe Springs for the past 10 years coming from Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved being outdoors. He also enjoyed gardening, woodworking, tinkering and repair things. Clifford was a member of Macedonia First Baptist Church in Blountstown. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Ottis Wood and Lola Mae (Dykes) Wood.
Survivors include,
Wife, Susan Wood of Abe Springs
Two sons, James W. Wood of Abe Springs
Troy Lee Wood of Abe Springs
Two brothers, Willis Wood and wife, Bertha of Orange Springs, FL
Arthur Wood and his wife, Ruth of Abe Springs
Two grandchildren, Vickie Jasmer and Kimberly Sugg
Seven great-grandchildren
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 am (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Tony Legear officiating. Interment will follow in Old Shiloh Cemetery near Scotts Ferry. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10:00 am (CDT) until service time at 11:00 am (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.