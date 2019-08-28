William Robert Carson Shuler (83) of Quincy, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at his home in Quincy, FL.
He was born in Bristol, FL to his parents Tollifero Pinckney Shuler and Louise Baty Shuler. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia of 62 years; his parents and his grandson, Daniel.
Bill lived most of his life in Miami, FL, where he worked at Eastern airlines, until retirement in 1989, then moving to Quincy Florida with the love of his life, Sylvia. William also served as a communication specialist in the U.S. Navy.
Survivors include his siblings: John (Rosemary) Shuler and Betty (Jesse) Hartley; daughters: Debbie (Chuck) of Lavonia, GA, Donna of Gainesville, FL, Diana (Don) of Tallahassee, FL, Peche’ (Steve) of Chesapeake, VA; grandchildren: Steven (Terri), Mike (Coty), Christina, James, David (Hope), Caleb, Derek; great-grandchildren: Joshah, Christopher, Brion, Annalise, Everly; and great-great grandchild, Haley and many other family and friends.
Services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Pioneer Baptist church in Crawfordville, FL with Pastor James R. Bridwell and Pastor David A. Bridwell officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery.
David Conn and Kimberly Crum of Bevis Funeral Home, Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).