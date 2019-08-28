Douglas Wayne Hitchcock

Douglas Wayne Hitchcock, 66, passed away Saturday August 24,2019 in Tallahassee.

He was Born August 18, 1953 in Blountstown to Julian Hitchcock and Mary Knowles. Wayne worked as a commercial fisherman and he was known as the “Shrimp Man”.
He is proceeded in death by his sisters; Idella Jones, and Louise Jones Tanner Bright.
Survivors include his sons: Jacob Hitchcock of Woodville, Brandon Granger and his, wife Heather Ann of Crawfordville, Cody Hitchcock and his wife, Alexis of Crawfordville; daughter, Courtney Densmore and husband, Steven of Tallahassee; brothers: Dallas Jones of Wewahitchka, and Bobby Hitchcock of Tallahassee; sister, Zadora Jones of Tallahassee, and 8 grandchildren.
Service to celebrate the life of Douglas will be held Wednesday August 28, 2019. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at 12:00 p.m.
Adams Funeral Home chapel in Blountstown, procession will follow to pine memorial cemetery. Online condolence can be made at adamsfh.com or 850-674-5449




