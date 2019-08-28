Douglas Wayne Hitchcock, 66, passed away Saturday August 24,2019 in Tallahassee.
He was Born August 18, 1953 in Blountstown to Julian Hitchcock and Mary Knowles. Wayne worked as a commercial fisherman and he was known as the “Shrimp Man”.
He is proceeded in death by his sisters; Idella Jones, and Louise Jones Tanner Bright.
Survivors include his sons: Jacob Hitchcock of Woodville, Brandon Granger and his, wife Heather Ann of Crawfordville, Cody Hitchcock and his wife, Alexis of Crawfordville; daughter, Courtney Densmore and husband, Steven of Tallahassee; brothers: Dallas Jones of Wewahitchka, and Bobby Hitchcock of Tallahassee; sister, Zadora Jones of Tallahassee, and 8 grandchildren.
Service to celebrate the life of Douglas will be held Wednesday August 28, 2019. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at 12:00 p.m.
Adams Funeral Home chapel in Blountstown, procession will follow to pine memorial cemetery. Online condolence can be made at adamsfh.com or 850-674-5449