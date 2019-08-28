Mr. Bryant Fredrick (B.F.) Canington, Sr., age 83, of Altha, FL passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL.
B.F. was born on December 5, 1935 in Bay County, FL to James V. Canington and Gertrude (Roberts) Canington and had lived in Altha since 2005 coming from Port St. Joe, FL. He was a retired commercial fisherman and also worked with the State of Florida. B.F. loved fishing, playing church league softball and wrestling. He attended Abe Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Faye Canington of Altha, FL; son, Freddie Canington of Altha, FL; sister, Ida Nell Jenson of Lakeland, FL; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 am (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Allan Pitts officiating. Interment will follow in Abe Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 6:00 pm (CDT) until 8:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. The family request in lieu of flowers donation may be made to the family to help with expenses.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.