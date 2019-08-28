Sheriff's Log for 08/28/19

Wednesday, August 28. 2019
CALHOUN COUNTY
August 21
Russell James Heatrice - failure to appear
Phillip Marion Mayo - intimidation/written threat to kill or injure
August 22
Scott Alan Golden - non support of children or spouse
Mitchell Lamar Reed - violation of probation
August 23
Donald Shane Pettis - narcotic equipment possession, nonmoving traffic violation/expired motor vehicle registration over 6 months subsq. offense
August 24
Kenneth Alan Shaw - violation of probation
Hali Danielle Smith - out of county warrant

LIBERTY COUNTY
August 20
Nicholas Andrew Sharpe - violation of probation
Jennifer Fleck - violation of probation
Brandon Carlin Carden - violation of probation
Jessica Rae Boone - violation of probation
August 21
Linda Lewis Neil - failure to appear
Jeremy Shanon Proctor - possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, battery
August 22
Cresta Morrison - violation of probation
Kimberly Clarkson - contempt court violation injunction protection domestic violence, stalking
August 23
Samantha Renna Granger - failure to appear

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


