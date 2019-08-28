CALHOUN COUNTY
August 21
Russell James Heatrice - failure to appear
Phillip Marion Mayo - intimidation/written threat to kill or injure
August 22
Scott Alan Golden - non support of children or spouse
Mitchell Lamar Reed - violation of probation
August 23
Donald Shane Pettis - narcotic equipment possession, nonmoving traffic violation/expired motor vehicle registration over 6 months subsq. offense
August 24
Kenneth Alan Shaw - violation of probation
Hali Danielle Smith - out of county warrant
Sheriff's Log for 08/28/19
